Ferguson man arrested on domestic assault charges

A Ferguson man was arrested Sunday after allegedly leaving the scene of a domestic assault, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Marvin Escalante Velasquez, 37, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence; fourth-degree assault (child abuse); resisting arrest; and no operator's license.
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Sergeant Cary York and Deputy Zach Mayfield responded to 604 Brandon Street in Ferguson, where they found two victims of a domestic assault. The alleged assailant had left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Sergeant York's investigation at the scene revealed that Velasquez had fled in a Silver Kia Optima prior to Deputies arrival after assaulting his wife and juvenile daughter, according to the sheriff's office.
Both the wife and daughter were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel and then transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Trooper Travis Thompson of Kentucky State Police observed the Kia Optima on West Ky. 914. Trooper Thompson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near the intersection of 914 and South 27 and made contact with Velasquez, according to the sheriff's office.
Velasquez was placed under arrest after resisting Trooper Thompson and Deputy Mayfield.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be investigating Mr. Velasquez's immigration status.
