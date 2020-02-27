Ferguson man gets more than 11 years for meth

A Ferguson man who pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession of methamphetamine was sentenced Monday to 137 months (11 years, five months) in prison.
Robert J. Beach, aka Coddie, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
The federal sentence stipulates that Beach’s sentence is to run concurrently with any sentences handed down in two Pulaski County Circuit cases.
In those cases, Beach is charged with two counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to two grams of Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, first-degree Promoting Contraband, and two counts of first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
In the judgement order from the federal case, the court noted that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will not credit Beach for time served in the state cases. Instead, the federal court adjusted down the sentence from a 153-month sentence.
After being released from prison, Beach must spend five years on supervised release.
In the weeks before sentencing, Beach had filed an objection to a presentencing report, arguing that the report double-counted an amount of the drug found in his possession.
He contended that a 7-ounce amount of meth was counted twice, and, if it had not been, the total relevant drug weight would be below 500 grams – an amount that, if accepted as true, would qualify Beach for a harsher penalty.
However, court documents show that during the sentencing hearing Beach withdrew his objection.
Beach had made a second objection, in that the testimony of a witness stated that an individual in their presence had overdosed and had to be revived. Beach argued that no such incident occurred.
The court sustained that objection and agreed that it would not be considered as part of the basis for sentencing.
In Beach’s plea agreement, he states that was driving a vehicle which was stopped by law enforcement.
Within the vehicle was found more than 50 grams of meth, which Beach admits he was transporting to Wayne County to distribute.
