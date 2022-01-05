Filing deadline for May 2022 Primary is Friday

We've entered the home stretch of candidate filings, with the deadline to appear on the May 17 Primary ballot fast approaching this Friday at 4 p.m.
New filings at the Pulaski County Clerk's Office since Christmas break all involve county offices, including the final two magisterial incumbents. All have filed as Republicans.
• District 2 Magistrate: Incumbent Mike Wilson and challenger Brian Carrigan will join Skip Norfleet on the ballot.
• District 3 Magistrate: Patrick Butcher joins the race which already includes incumbent Jimmy Wheeldon and Mike New.
• District 5 Magistrate: Incumbent Mike Strunk filed December 28. He is being challenged by David Sparks.
• District 2 Constable: William Allen Davis joins fellow challenger William Caudill.
At the federal level (with candidates filing in the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort), U.S. Senator Rand Paul filed his bid for a third term on Tuesday. Challenging him for the Republican nomination are Arnold Blankenship of Ashland (filing on December 28), Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick and Tami L. Stainfield. Vying for the Democrat nomination are Charles Booker, John Merrill, Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. and Ruth Gao.
At the state level, Republican incumbent Ken Upchurch of Monticello has filed for re-election in the 52nd District of the Kentucky House of Representatives -- for which he currently serves as chair of the House Transportation Committee. The district currently includes Wayne and McCreary counties as well as seven southern Pulaski precincts. Upchurch is being challenged by McCreary Circuit Court Clerk Othel Wayne King of Stearns.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time on January 7, 2022. That's the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy but won't appear on the ballot until the November General Election.
In Pulaski County, two such candidates have filed their documentation in nonpartisan races. Incumbent Robert H. Lawson is seeking re-election as Burnside Mayor. Arthur "Ian" Lawler is seeking the District 4 seat on the Pulaski County Board of Education, currently held by Laura Carrigan.
