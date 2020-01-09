Filing deadline for May primary is Friday

Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett and election coordinator Mark Vaught remind all potential candidates for public office of the nearness of filing petitions of nomination.
• Candidates for Somerset City Council subject to the May 19 nonpartisan primaries must file nomination papers " ... not later than the first Friday following the first Monday in January. That is 4 p.m. January 10.
Candidates for city councils in Burnside and Ferguson and city commissions in Science Hill and Eubank, because they do not participate in May primaries, must file nomination papers " ... not later than the first Tuesday after the first Monday in June." That is 4 p.m. June 2. Corporate limits of Eubank extend into Lincoln County and candidates for Eubank City Commmission who live in the section of Eubank in Lincoln County must file with the Lincoln county clerk.
• Petitions of nomination for members of boards of education and candidates for supervisors of soil and water conservation districts must file not later than 4 p.m. June 2.
Somerset City Council, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill, Eubank, school board and soil conservation district candidates all file with the Pulaski county clerk. Statewide and district candidates file at the secretary of state's office in Frankfort. Candidates who must participate in the May 19 primaries must file petitions of nomination by 4 p.m. January 10.
Changes in filing deadlines were effective November 6 and were mandated by Senate Bill 60, enacted during the last session of the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.