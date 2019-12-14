Better hurry!
Pulaski County election coordinator Mark Vaught and Election Department manager Becca Shepherd are reminding candidates involved in the May 19, 2020 primary elections the filing deadline has been moved back to 4 p.m. January 10. Previous filing deadline was the last Tuesday in January.
Effective November 6, Senate Bill 60, passed by the last session of the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin, set the filing deadline Friday after the first Monday in January. This year the date is January 10. Vaught cautioned candidates subject to May primaries they have less than a month to file paperwork to get on the primary ballot.
Filings for May 2020 primaries were permitted beginning the first Wednesday after the first Monday in November, but as of this past Wednesday only two "local" candidates had filed at Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett's office.
Phyllis Lawson has filed as a candidate for Somerset City Council in Ward 6, a seat now held by veteran councilor Mike New, currently mayor pro tem. Teresa Singleton has filed as a candidate for Somerset City Council in Ward 11, a seat now held by Amanda Bullock.
Somerset City Council members from the city's 12 wards likely will seek new two-year terms. If more than two candidates file in any ward, candidates in that ward will be subject to a May 19 nonpartisan primary at which the two top vote-getters will advance to the November General Election. Mayors in Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank serve four-year terms and are not up for reelection next year.
Some school board members in the Pulaski County, Somerset and Science Hill school districts are up for reelection next year. School board candidates also are not involved in the May 19 primaries and have a later filing deadline.
Ferguson and Burnside will elect or reelect six-member city councils. Science Hill and Eubank will elect or reelect four-member city commissions. Small city candidates are nonpartisan and are not involved in the May primaries. They have a later filing deadline.
This is presidential election year and Donald Trump, seeking a second term, no doubt is the Republican nominee for president. A Democratic presidential primary will be held in Kentucky along with regular primaries May 19.
As of Wednesday, four candidates had filed for U.S. Senator: Andrew J. Maynard, a Democrat from Georgetown; John R. Sharpensteen, a Democrat from Bonnieville; Paul John Frangedakis, a Republican from Lexington; and Louis Grider, a Republican from Elizabethtown. The two main players, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, have not yet filed paperwork to put their names on the ballot.
Congressman Hal Rogers has filed for reelection. He has represented the 5th Congressional District in Congress since 1980. Gerardo Serrano, a Republican from Tyner, will face Rogers during the May 19 Republican primary. Serrano in 2018 ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky's 5th Congressional District. He lost in the Republican primary. Serrano in 2014 was a Republican candidate from District 89 of the Kentucky House of Representatives.
State Senator Rick Girdler, a Somerset insurance agent, has filed for reelection to a new four-year term as senator from the 15th Senatorial District. As of Wednesday, he had no primary opposition.
Joshua Branscum, a Russell County businessman, has filed for state representative in the 83rd House District. The Republican wants to fill a seat now held by Jeff Hoover, Jamestown. Hoover has held the office for 24 years but has said he will not seek another term.
Ken Upchurch in the 52nd House District, David Meade in the 80th House District and Tommy Turner in the 85th House District had not filed for reelection as of Thursday morning. All four of the aforementioned House districts extend into Pulaski County.
Candidates in districts inside a single county file at the county clerk's office. If the district includes more than one county, candidates file at the secretary of state's office in Frankfort.
Local candidates' positions on the ballot will be determined by lot (draw) at 2 p.m. January 26 in the county clerk's office.
