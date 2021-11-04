Filing for 2022 May Primary now underway

Kentucky's 2022 election cycle officially got underway Wednesday as the first candidates running in the May 2022 Primary submitted their paperwork either with their local county clerk or the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort.
It was a rather slow first day locally, according to Becca Shepherd, Elections Department Manager for the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, with only nine candidates filing -- and none for Somerset city offices or the highest county office, Pulaski County Judge-Executive.
Those who had filed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon are all Republican candidates in the following races:
• Sheriff: Troy Wayne McLin of Somerset and Bobby Jones of Somerset
• County Attorney: Martin Hatfield of Somerset
• County Clerk: Samantha A. Owens of Science Hill and Timothy Gale Price of Somerset
• Magistrate, District 1: Jason Todd Turpen of Nancy
• Magistrate, District 4: John (Jack) William New of Somerset
• Constable, District 3: Travis Gillilan of Science Hill
• County Surveyor: Anthony Glenn Thompson of Bronston.
At the state level, Charles Booker -- who came close to beating Amy McGrath in the 2020 Democratic Primary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's seat -- is against seeking the office of U.S. Senator. This time, however, Booker will be looking to unseat Republican Rand Paul.
The 2022 ballot will feature Kentucky's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as 100 seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and seats in even-numbered Kentucky senatorial districts.
Congressman Hal Rogers will be up for reelection to a 22nd term representing Kentucky's 5th Congressional District. Rogers was already expecting a Primary challenge with the announced candidacy of Dr. Richard Van Dam of Somerset, but the first to file for the seat is Republican challenger Gerardo Serrano of Manchester.
David Meade, Ken Upchurch, Shane Baker and Josh Branscum -- all state representatives representing parts of Pulaski County -- also are up for reelection but hadn't yet. Rick Girdler, representing Pulaski County as part of Kentucky's 15th Senatorial District, still has two years remaining in his second term.
The judicial slate includes circuit and district judges, as well as commonwealth's attorneys and circuit court clerks. As of Wednesday afternoon, Katie Gregory Slone had filed for re-election as Judge for the 28th Judicial District's 2nd Division.
Jacqueline Caldwell has also filed, seeking her first full term representing the 1st Division of Kentucky Court of Appeals' 3rd Appellate District (which includes Pulaski County) after first being elected in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Debra Hembree Lambert, who was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court the year prior.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time January 7, 2022. That's the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy.
Persons interested in becoming a candidate for any office can find more information on the Secretary of State's online "Elections" portal at sos.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.