Finley announces candidacy for District 4 Magistrate

A local building inspector has thrown his hat in the ring for an office once held by his stepfather.
Wes Finley launched a Facebook page last Thursday announcing his candidacy in the race for District 4 Magistrate -- a seat currently held by Somerset businessman Mark Ranshaw.
"I'm from Pulaski County," Finley said of his desire to run for the Republican nomination. "I've lived in Shopville since I was in the fourth grade. I just love the county and have a need to be involved and help make it a better place."
As for District 4 specifically, Finley added that he wanted it help continue its tradition of being "a great place to raise your family" -- explaining he'd be detailing his platform this fall as the local campaigning really gets underway.
While candidates are already filing letters of intent with the state, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website, the actually filing window runs from November 3 until January 7 for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election. Next year's election cycle will be highlighted by local races involving county and city governments as well as judicial offices.
"Right now I'm just focused on trying to take what we've got and keep moving forward," Finley said. "I'm a conservative person with an open mind. I want to balance our country lifestyle with the opportunity for jobs and growth. There's a balance between keeping things the way they are yet moving forward enough so our kids have places to work and can stay here."
A certified building inspector with 15 years of experience, Finley's company currently conducts inspections for Pulaski, Whitley, McCreary and Knox counties as well as the cities of Burnside and Corbin.
"I used to be the city of Somerset's inspector," he continued, "so I'm very familiar with the workings of fiscal courts and city governments. I've been involved with that for quite some time."
Finley is also familiar with Pulaski County Fiscal Court as the son of Diane and Glenn Maxey. Mr. Maxey served as magistrate for the 4th District for three terms before retiring at the end of 2018. Finley's sister Tiffany also served as community development director with county government before becoming executive director for the Master Musicians Festival. He himself has volunteered at the popular festival for the last decade.
Finley and his wife Lindsey are expecting son Case this October. His other children include sons Brodrick, almost 15, and Cohen, 13, as well as three-year-old daughter Ellie-June.
