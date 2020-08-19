The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been great for most summer activities but the Firebrook Park board has kept busy making improvements for families who do want to go to the park.
"We've done a lot," Lisa Phelps said. "Despite the COVID, I think we've got a lot of work done."
Improvements include a new volleyball court, new striping in the parking lot, and mulch for the playground as well as the installation of lights, fencing and a dumpster. The board extended thanks to Jeff Wilson of Pulaski County Government, Wash Kleen, South Kentucky RECC, and J.C. Tucker Concrete.
A foundation has been poured for a new 30x40-foot shelter, and the board also plans to extend the walking trail beyond the bridge at the back of the property. When completed, the trail -- now a third of a mile long -- should be just over three-quarters of a mile.
Board members are also working on a concrete cornhole area and a dog park.
Meanwhile the park has stayed open throughout the pandemic. Phelps said that the park had gotten a lot of calls from home health workers and others who lost their places to walk at the height of COVID restrictions. Pulaski County Schools used the park as a drop-off point for meals after schools shut down last spring and are set to resume distribution when the new year gets underway virtually on August 24.
The park also resumed shelter reservations last month. "Reservations have been lighter," Phelps acknowledged. "I think it's mainly because people don't realize that we are still reserving, because so many others aren't."
According to Arden Turner, the park is operated through shelter rentals, donations and Pulaski County Fiscal Court -- adding that donations are tax deductible since the park has been approved as a 501c3 organization. District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen noted that the county's usual $15,000 allocation was cut to $5,000 this year, but the board is still hopeful to complete Firebrook's projects as planned.
Board members are planning to poll park users and sponsors through Firebrook's Facebook page regarding the popular Trail of Treats event held around each Halloween. Depending on the feedback, a decision on whether to hold or cancel this year's event is expected to be made at the board's September meeting.
To learn more, search Facebook for the Firebrook Community Park page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.