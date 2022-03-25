Firefighter running for District 2 Constable post

A Eubank firefighter is one of four Republican candidates running in the race for District 2 Constable.
William Caudill has volunteered with the Lincoln County Fire Department for five years and also with the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department for a little more than two. He formerly served as a deputy jailer in Lincoln County as well.
A graduate of Somerset High School, Caudill and his wife Rachel make their home in Eubank. Though he's never run for office before, Caudill said he wants to help law enforcement in the district's communities -- citing drug activity and theft as the two biggest issues impacting citizens.
"I want to help improve the safety of our communities," he added. "I care about this community; I've grown up in it my whole life."
State legislators are currently considering whether or not to require the same certification for constables -- who are unpaid apart from fees they collect serving papers -- as deputies and police officers if they plan to make arrests or conduct traffic stops. Representatives approved House Bill 239 last month on a 59-38 vote -- sending it to the Senate, where it had its second reading from the State & Local Government Committee on Wednesday and now goes to the full Senate.
Currently the only training provided is through the Kentucky Constable Association, and that is once every four years - a three-day training that is held at the beginning of a newly-elected constable's term.
Caudill said he supports more training for the constable position.
"The more training you have, the better off you are," he said, "in my personal opinion -- protecting yourself as well as other law enforcement officers.…I take that from the fire service because you train and train and train to better yourself to, once again, help protect your communities."
Caudill is second on the Primary ballot with opponents Matthew W. Godbey listed first, Jamie T. Meece third, and William and Allen Davis fourth for the District 2 Constable race.
The 2022 Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, May 17.
