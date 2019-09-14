A grand opening for First and Farmers Bank's new Corporate Headquarters and Retail Banking Center will be Thursday, September 19. Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, according to Andrea K. Clue, marketing director and assistant vice president for the banking company.
The new banking headquarters is at 2020 South U.S. 27 where the former Golden Corral restaurant was located. Downtown and Grand Central locations of First and Farmers are closed or scheduled to close, leaving the bank with five banking centers in Pulaski County.
The recently completed regional headquarters is an attention-getting structure. In two floors and a basement, the new banking center contains state-of-the-art technology, a boardroom, multiple conference rooms, a workout room and a small walking track. Customers will have convenience of a drive-up ATM, three drive-thru teller lanes, plenty of self-service safety deposit boxes and a visually pleasing interior and exterior.
The bank has 60 parking spaces and entrances off U.S. 27 and Monticello Street. The new location on Highway 27 is one of the fastest developing areas in Pulaski County.
