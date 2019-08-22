One of Downtown Somerset's most imposing buildings opened for public inspection January 2, 1964. The then-new banking house of First and Farmers National Bank was a three-story ultra modern building with an attractively decorated lobby and 14 teller stations. First and Farmers National Bank and its predecessor banks had served this community since 1870.
Opening of the new bank building on the south side of Fountain Square generated great community interest and a special section with numerous photographs and stories in The Commonwealth, weekly predecessor to the Commonwealth Journal. Among the unique features of the downtown bank structure was a first-of-its-kind electrical grid buried beneath the sidewalk facing Fountain Square. Flip a switch and a warming wire mesh beneath the concrete would instantaneously melt snow and ice on the sidewalk for safe walking during winter storms. It is not known how long it has been since the snow-melting feature has been used, if it's still there or if it still works.
The vacated First and Farmers Bank building stands alone, its former hidden east wall now used as a movie screen for events at Pulaski County of Justice Plaza. The building that housed Salutsky's (Southern) Merchantile on the east side of the bank was torn down to make way for the judicial plaza. Other buildings, including two pool halls and an entrance to Hughes Department Store, along Zachary Way, all part of South Courthouse Square Historic District, were pushed by wrecking balls into the mists of time. If the moment is quiet, dreamers can still hear clicking billiard balls and smell the famous hot dogs and hamburgers, best food in town.
Now more than 55 years old, the downtown First and Farmers National Bank building is empty and its services have been relocated to new regional headquarters at 2020 South U.S. 27. Business was last done at the downtown building Friday, August 16, and bank officials say the property is for sale.
First and Farmers National Bank has not turned its back on Downtown Somerset. Andrea K. Clue, marketing director and assistant vice president of the bank, reminded customers First and Farmers National Bank still has a location to serve downtown customers on North Main Street at the top of Harvey's Hill.
The bank's Grand Central Branch on U.S. 27, because of its nearness to the new regional headquarters. will soon merge. Clue said the Grand Central Branch still offers drive-through service but eventually all services will move to the new headquarters building.
Called Corporate Headquarters and Retail Banking Center, the recently completed regional headquarters is an attention-getting structure. In two floors and a basement, the new banking center contains state-of-the-art technology, a boardroom, multiple conference rooms, a workout room and a small walking track. Customers will have convenience of a drive-up ATM, three drive-thru teller lanes, plenty of self-service safety deposit boxes and a visually pleasing interior and exterior. The bank has 60 parking spaces and entrances off U.S. 27 and Monticello Street. The new location on Highway 27 is one of the fastest developing areas in Pulaski County.
First and Farmers National Bank's Corporate Headquarters and Retail Banking Center is fully operational as of this past Monday. Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening Thursday, September 19 at the new banking center. Clue said the new bank's corporate headquarters offers full-service banking on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
First and Farmers National Bank operates in Pulaski, Adair, Cumberland and Clinton counties. First National Bank and Farmers National Bank merged in 1953, creating First and Farmers National Bank. Albany Bancorp Inc., holding corporation for First and Farmers National Bank, was formed January 1993.
