MONTICELLO, Ky. -- Wayne County school officials are reporting an impressive beginning to in-person instruction.
Enrollment at Wayne County after six months away from the school campuses totals 3,159 students. The overall number accounts for not only students separated into red and white groups on alternating days in the classroom, but virtual students as well.
"The first day of in-person learning with the red group ran well," District Public Relations Officer Linda Jones said, "after all kinds of preparations were made to safeguard students and staff. The red group followed precautions -- masking up, bringing water bottles to school to avoid drinking out of water fountains, eating pre-packaged foods for breakfast and lunch, and observing temperature checks as they entered their school buildings."
The Transportation Department reported a smooth transition for drivers on bus routes, with siblings sitting together on the buses and other students spreading out with K-12 graders wearing masks.
Jones said "it was not uncommon for students to be delighted with their new surroundings, especially at the newly renovated wing of Monticello Elementary School and the brand new state-of-the-art Wayne County Area Technology Center."
Fifth grader Mason Adkins said, "I'm blown away," as he picked up his breakfast at one of the kiosks operated by the food service department in the newly designed open area inside the Monticello Elementary building. Jones continued on that "students were allowed to briefly take off their masks to eat their breakfast inside their classrooms, before listening to the morning announcements and starting on their instructional day."
Students are easily adjusting to daily routines, because they had already established a relationship with their teachers, after working online from home. They have the advantage of already being in the midst of their studies and understanding the expectations, so the instructional side of their day was less chaotic than a traditional first day of school.
Jones also expressed being "appreciative of parents and guardians working with the school district and preparing their children attending in-person classes to observe all the safety guidelines in place."
