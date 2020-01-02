One of the cool things about reporting for the Commonwealth Journal is that it's put me right there in the middle of some of the biggest moments in the history of my hometown.
I was there when the petition was turned in to vote for for alcohol sales in Somerset in 2012, and there in the courthouse when the numbers came in and the town officially went "wet" -- heck, I was even at Main Street Deli when the first beer was sold. I was right there in front of the stage at Master Musicians Festival in 2013 when the cheers went up and I turned my head to see Willie Nelson's bus pulling in.
And I was there for the first big New Year's Eve Bash and ceremonial ball drop to ring in the beginning of another trip around the sun.
No, we aren't New York. No Dick Clark or Ryan Seacrest to be found. But Somerset did its best approximation and that was pretty freakin' awesome.
"I love to see people happy and enjoying themselves," said City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd, one of the key figures in making the event possible. She noted what a watershed moment it was "for those of us who never dreamed it would be possible to have an event like this in downtown Somerset."
To understand the significance of this, take it from a night owl like myself. I'm not a big partygoer. I'm the type to quietly hang with the family, clink glasses at midnight, and go home. Before I go to sleep, though, I've often gone out for a late-night walk around Somerset. It's New Year's Eve, and the streets are as deserted as they'd be at 1 a.m. on a Tuesday in April.
Not this year.
This year, the Fountain Square was packed with people. A large stage was set up right at the intersection of Main Street and West Mt. Vernon Street, hosting some of the most killer acts Somerset has ever seen. A video board next to it zoomed in on the action, or took us to a network broadcast from the Big Apple to see how the celebrities were doing things. Food trucks and tents provided everything from beer to BBQ, deep-fried treats to colorful light-up novelties.
Yes, it was a little chilly out. Definitely colder than the nearly-tropical Christmas we enjoyed a week earlier. But bundling up in jackets and blankets gave us a legit winter holiday feel. We got to ring in the new year the right way. There is a classic Christmas carol called "In the Bleak Midwinter," which describes wondrous, joyful things happening in cold, harsh conditions. It would feel wrong to see the lights and feel the warmth of love and optimism in anything other than a bleak chill.
And then there was the "propeller." The beautiful sight of the multi-hued logo of the City of Somerset dangling high above the ground, waiting to be lowered in the moments before midnight. The wind was making the large signage wave in the sky -- it occasionally looked as if it was dancing to the music -- but when it finally came down to the countdown, cheers went up and confetti filled the night air.
(Also, the "propeller" sign looked sort of like the famous Bat-Signal used to call in Batman. Can we get our own superhero? Captain Propeller? Or maybe we'll just call it the "Keck Signal" and use it to call the mayor back to the Energy Center.)
The count isn't official, but it's estimated that about 2,000 people were present for the event, of all ages, making for what Ikerd and Mayor Alan Keck hoped would be a true community celebration.
"I'm humbled by the turnout. I think this just shows Somerset is ready for progress," said Keck, whose stated campaign goal was to "light up" Somerset, getting more people downtown with more events -- a goal in which he's already wildly succeeded.
What makes all the effort and planning worth it? "The smiles," said Keck. "The thank-yous, which I don't deserve, but we're having a blast."
The only reason Keck wouldn't "deserve" all the appreciation is he's not alone -- because of the team of city employees he works with, that put it all together. Ikerd spoke to the Commonwealth Journal on Wednesday -- she'd been at work since around 7:30 a.m. or so Tuesday morning, 2019, and finally went home around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, 2020. Keck gave those dedicated individuals his thanks, and said they've taken his vision and made it "better than (he) could have ever hoped for."
Keck said the event can get "bigger and better" still and that the "best is yet to come."
That's a popular phrase used by emcee Brian Simmons, who played the role of Seacrest or Carson Daly on the evening -- and Simmons had plenty of charisma and star-power to match those more familiar names. Simmons introduced bands and hyped the crowd from the stage, and was happy to be part of such a landmark event in Somerset.
"It's an amazing crowd," said Simmons just after getting off the stage on Tuesday night. "It's even bigger than I think we were expecting, because we thought the weather might hold some people back. But it's a good crowd. ... The vibe is really good, especially because of the successes we have been having in Somerset. You can feel that in the people."
One of the best aspects of the night from my own standpoint was the diversity on display in my old Kentucky hometown. Between Simmons breaking out a unique style of freeform rhyming on the mic as a true M.C., or the soulful sounds of The Company Band of Charlotte, NC, breaking out numbers from artists like Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Somerset got a taste of a different cultural flavor from what's the norm here in rural Appalachia (said by someone who grew up in eastern Kentucky as well as Pulaski County). Meanwhile, over at Jarfly Brewing Co., brew fans were treated to acts like Tiny Tiny with their electronic approach and hip-hop artist Envy Lux. We get better as a community when we embrace sights and sounds that haven't been the focus at these types of shindigs in the past, and I -- as the kids these days say -- am here for it.
Fortunately, the good folks with The Company Band, who performed right up until the midnight ball drop and again afterward for another hour, were happy to be here for it as well.
"It's such a pleasure to be here in Somerset for this glorious New Year's Eve celebration," said Hanoch Hickman, founder, creative director, and amazing keyboardist for The Company Band, just before they went on with an array of singers, a horn section, and energy enough to light up the night. "I'm definitely feeling the vibe, feeling the crowd. The production is awesome. Definitely over the top, and I think the city has outdone themselves."
In addition to the visitors from Charlotte, the Light Up 2020 Bash featured plenty of homegrown talent as well. Youthful crooner Chase Cimala and well-known singer-songwriter act Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms both performed to the earlier crowd, in conjunction with new music releases, and got to take part in this historic occasion -- much like me, enjoying the excitement of getting to say they "were there" for this.
"I was very, very happy with the crowd. I was worried about the temperature, but it was amazing. The whole thing was amazing," said Dalton, a familiar face at local performance venues and events like Master Musicians Festival. "I'm really proud to be part of it, the first time Somerset has done this. I've been on stage and playing around here for a long time, and wanted to see this kind of stuff happen, and so frustrated forever that it didn't happen. So I'm very, very happy and thankful to the mayor and the city for making these changes."
Getting to be down in front of the stage, in the midst of people dancing and grooving, was something special. Getting to see all these people out on New Year's, not just settling to be a small town that watches the "big city" celebrate New Year's Eve on TV, but doing something big ourselves ... that's also something special. Getting to count down from 10 and hug my friends as tiny pieces of paper rained down on us -- again, special.
It's Somerset's first major New Year's celebration. I covered it. I was there for it.
I'll never forget that. And for everyone else who was there, I encourage you never to let go of that memory either.
You were there.
