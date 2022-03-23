Fiscal Court approves capital projects for first responders, reviewing ambulance bids

First responders headlined Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court with several agencies having projects to discuss.
Having been opened the day prior, magistrates accepted for review two bids received to purchase new ambulances for the jointly-owned but city-operated Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley then appointed a committee consisting of EMS Chief Steve Eubank, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price, Fleet Maintenance Supervisor Frank Hansford and County Treasurer Joan Isaacs to review the bids to ensure that they comply to agency specifications.
Fiscal Court then approved advertising for bids on a number of capital projects recommended by the Pulaski County Fire Commission including:
• Eubank Fire Station -- miscellaneous building repairs;
• Haynes Knob Fire Station -- roof replacement;
• White Lily Fire Station -- remodel meeting room to repair water damage;
• Bronston Fire Station -- floor replacement/concrete break;
• Science Hill Fire Department -- hose washing station and portable hose drying rack; and
• Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad -- four complete dive sets.
Also related to the fire commission, the court approved declaring a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck as surplus so that the Burnside Fire Department can trade it in toward a new vehicle lease.
As a result of the county-wide test of emergency sirens held some 10 days ago, Hansford asked the court to approve advertising for bids to replace non-functioning sirens at Woodstock, Tateville and Ferguson while adding a new siren in the Blue John community.
In other business:
• magistrates reappointed Solid Waste/Recycling Coordinator Danny Masten as County PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment) coordinator. Masten has served in the position for seven years.
• magistrates approved notice to Russell County that the contract allowing Russell County to send its strays to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter will be terminated as of January 1, 2023. Though the contract has been in place since 2013, Judge Kelley told magistrates it's no longer beneficial to Pulaski County due to limited space and a "massive increase" in the number of pets being relinquished as Covid restrictions are loosened.
• magistrates promoted Robert Mounce from part-time dispatcher to full time at the County 911 Dispatch Center effective April 4. When asked about the public touring the new 911/EOC facility, Assistant Director Becki Childers asked that citizens first call the non-emergency number at 679-3200 to schedule a time.
• District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen announced that the 2nd Annual Kite Fest will be held at Firebrook Park this Sunday, March 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the Wanda Bolze Memorial Readers-to-Leaders Trail.
• Judge Kelley recounted Governor Andy Beshear's visit last week to announce funding for several infrastructure projects locally and around the region. County government received $84,500 for trail improvements and maintenance at Pulaski County Park. In the last vote of the day, the court approved advertising for bids to perform trail work at PC Park as well as Firebrook Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.