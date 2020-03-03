It took a couple of meetings to hammer out the finer details, but the Pulaski County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a cable franchise agreement with Charter Communications last week.
The motion was made by District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson and seconded by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
The nonexclusive contract was first presented to magistrates on January 28. The old franchise agreement apparently hadn't been updated in several years, in part because of a 2006 state law eliminated franchise fees in favor of the commonwealth collecting a excise tax to be distributed among the counties. However, according to Carla Combs, Charter's Senior Manager of Government Affairs, that law was overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2017 to give local governments a choice of whether they wanted to collect a franchise fee themselves or continue to receive a monthly portion of the state tax.
Based on information from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, Combs estimated that Pulaski County receives approximately $12,280 per month from the state for a total of just over $147,000 per year. With the change, Charter will pay the county just once a year but the total is estimated to be more than $278,000 annually.
"That's a nice little jump of about 88.9 percent," Combs noted.
Combs said it would take approximately 90 days to complete the transition, adding that customers should see no change in their bills as far as taxes are concerned. The new contract is for seven years -- a compromise from Charter's original request of 10 years with an automatic five-year renewal.
"Charter prefers not to go under seven years," Combs explained. "Federal law requires us to give notice 36 months before the franchise expires. That just gives us a little more time to operate under the franchise -- feel more comfortable to upgrade systems and that kind of stuff."
District 1 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked Combs about the possibility of improving internet service to rural areas. Though sympathetic, Combs noted that the franchise agreement only pertains to cable television service per FCC (Federal Communications Commission) requirements.
"I too am one of those people who live out in rural Pulaski County," Combs said, adding that the company is constantly looking for opportunities to "build out" their system. "Like any business, we have to look at a return on investment as well. It used to be just as easy as running a [coaxial cable]…It's not that anymore; it's become more complex."
Combs went on to say that Charter would be interested in sitting down with county officials to discuss a future venture if they are so inclined. The company also recently completed a "fixed wireless" trial in Lexington where a tower was affixed to the roof of Fairfield Inn in order to provide broadband service within a five-mile radius.
That project sounds similar to one the county is already exploring. Last August, County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked magistrates to approve up to $2,000 toward a feasibility study to be conducted by Ridgenet Network Group to potentially help wireless providers bridge the gap between the KentuckyWired system and outlying Pulaski communities.
Judge Kelley said Monday the study has been completed and county officials are currently exploring grant options that may help with county investment. The county must also "determine the private sector's willingness to participate and ensure that our investment would be beneficial to our unserved/underserved population."
