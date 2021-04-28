A hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was the recent announcement that President Joe Biden had approved a disaster declaration for a limited number of counties following the flooding that hit Kentucky in late February and early March.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw expressed concern over the county's status since it wasn't included in last Friday's announcement. "People are contacting me to ask why haven't we gotten this yet," he said.
Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price noted that when Governor Andy Beshear first declared a state of emergency, Pulaski County had been listed right after Powell (one of the counties to already be approved). Price and Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross toured the county with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) officials around three weeks ago. However, he cited Breathitt County being classified as higher priority because the flooding disrupted residents' water source.
"We met our threshold," Deputy Judge Price said. "I think what they're doing with federal assistance…is phasing monies in for the more severe [damage in counties further east]. We have qualified; and met our threshold; and gotten pricing for small, medium and large projects.…
"There'll be phases of this federal disaster money coming from FEMA," Price said, assuring magistrates that relief monies will be coming to Pulaski County.
It is important to note that Price is referring to county infrastructures such as roads. The county did not qualify for FEMA assistance to private property owners. For that to happen, the county needed to demonstrate that at least 25 homes had suffered at least 40 percent structural damage.
"We don't have structural damage," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley explained, noting that most reports involved ruined carpeting or drywall. "We do have a lot of personal property damage but not structural damage."
