Pulaski County employees are now eligible for up to $10,000 as a premium stipend for working through the COVID pandemic.
Magistrates unanimously approved Judge-Executive Steve Kelley's recommendation, which opened Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
The county had been allocated more than $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and recently contracted with Compass Municipal Advisors LLC to manage that fund.
In presenting the resolution, Judge Kelley noted that the ARPA funds were intended "to stimulate and get the county back on its feet" and added how important county employees had been to keeping things going during the pandemic. The legislation allows for funding to pay workers who performed essential work during the public health emergency.
"Everyone that has showed up to work has been very vital," Judge Kelley said. "We've got the capability to do a payment to our employees with these ARPA funds."
The judge went on to explain that the county employees had to use vacation and sick time if they had to quarantine. Several, Kelley continued, are now at a point where they would go home without pay if they had to be off any more this year.
"It's going to be very difficult for our employees to be in that situation," Judge Kelley said. "We can't make it without them, and I would like to ask you all if we can give some money to our employees."
Kelley suggested a one-time payment of $10,000 for full-time employees and $5,000 for part-time employees. He referred to certain qualifications the employees would have to meet, such as putting in a minimum number of hours since the pandemic began.
"We'll make sure we follow those guidelines with the help of Compass Group," Judge Kelley told the court.
The judge clarified after the meeting that the stipend is for "only hourly employees" when asked about elected officials and volunteer firefighters.
Prior to voting, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked how much the payments were expected to cost, with Judge Kelley estimating the total to come to $2.6 million. Taxes and fringe-related costs would be taken out of the payment, the judge continued, as if it were a normal check.
The payments passed unanimously on a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and a second from District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon, who said he was supportive "if the money's available."
Judge Kelley thanked the court for their approval, saying that employees have come to him faced with the prospect of taking time off without pay.
"We've got to keep going," he said, "and take care of the ones who give their lives and service to us."
Later during her departmental report, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs also thanked the court for approving the incentive pay and reported -- without making guarantees -- that her department will be working toward disbursal some time next month.
"I know it's going to help our employees very much," she said.
