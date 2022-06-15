Fiscal Court hears from KYTC on road funding

In another signal that a new fiscal year is almost upon us, Pulaski County Fiscal Court heard from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on its allocations from the state Rural and Secondary Road Program for 2022-23 at Tuesday's regular meeting.
Chris Henderlight, a project engineer with KYTC's District 8 Office, advised magistrates that the county's allotment for the upcoming year is $1.947 million. The county has a total of 220.9 miles of roadway that qualifies for the program, for which roughly $1.1 million has been allocated for routine maintenance.
"This leaves $810,800 of which the Pulaski County 'flex' funds will receive $453,513," Henderlight explained, adding that those funds can be used either for county roads or state rural/secondary roads at the court's discretion. "It's recommended that the fiscal court submit their road improvement list as quickly as possible [so] funds can be distributed."
With the remaining $357,932, KYTC District 8 is recommending that Ky. 635 be resurfaced from the north end of the Pitman Creek bridge extending 2.195 miles to the Ky. 3266 intersection in Science Hill.
The court took no immediate action following Henderlight's presentation of the state recommendations.
Magistrates did take action to approve all bids received for services and goods in the upcoming fiscal year. During the bid opening late last month, it was noted that the county hadn't received any bids for fuel, lubricants and tires with the court opting to rebid those out. On Tuesday, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley advised that the county still hadn't received a bid for tires -- which will again be rebid on a motion from District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
The court also approved Barnes Cleaning Service as the low bidder ($62,946.96) for cleaning the Pulaski County Judicial Center. The other bid came from J&F Janitorial Services at $101,640. Barnes has held the contract since 2012, according to Judge Kelley.
To open Tuesday's meeting, Fiscal Court honored the Pulaski County High School Archery Team as Pulaski County Colonels in recognition of their winning the NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) state championship as well as being the top Kentucky team at nationals while placing 10th overall. According to Coach Kim Worley, the team -- comprised of 32 students -- competed against 215 schools with over 11,000 archers at nationals. At state, the team faced 151 teams and over 8,600 archers.
"It's pretty impressive what these guys have done this year," Worley said, adding that the championships don't involve classes or divisions so all schools are competing against each other.
With only five seniors on the team, the coach added that PCHS should have a competitive team for several years to come. He also noted that Baylee McQueen was the state runner-up individually and the team went undefeated over the course of their season.
"That's quite an accomplishment for these young men and women," Judge Kelley said. "We like to brag on our champions any time we get a chance."
