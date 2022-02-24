Fiscal Court hears update on FEMA funding

It's been a year since Pulaski County was struck with a one-two punch of winter storms and flooding -- with the flooding impacting several roads.
During Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked for an update on FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funding that had been approved to help repair damaged county infrastructure.
According to Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price, FEMA awarded some 75% of what the county's EOC (Emergency Operations Center) submitted.
"Part of that was to blacktop Long Hollow," Price said, adding that the county had looked at Strawberry and Clay Hill Roads as well. "We're looking to do that come spring."
Those roads are all in Ranshaw's district and he specifically asked about the plan for Clay Hill. Price said the county is working with Southeast Water Association to move the utilities so that the road bed can be moved as well. The county, Price continued, hopes to fashion a 4:1 or 5:1 slope to better stabilize that road as well as Strawberry Road.
Using the 4:1 ratio as an example with distance measured in feet, the desired slope would have one foot of vertical change for every four feet of distance.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs told the court that FEMA has so far only sent about $17,000 to the county of what has been approved -- calling it a "drop in the bucket."
"We've still got a lot of damage in my district that needs to be repaired," Ranshaw said.
In other road news, magistrates approved including portions of several roads into the county inventory after the required public hearings had been held in the last week: Herrin Lane, Maxwell Lane, Bluegrass Meadows, Chappell Way and Frye Road.
The court also approved several roads approved in Allen's Landing Subdivision including: Morning Mist Court, Ivy Crest Court, Retreat Point, Splendid Sunset Drive, Tatum Point, Sunrise Path and Shimmering Moon Drive. Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that some residents had shown up for this hearing but they didn't oppose the proposal so much as had concerns about whether it would impact their property taxes.
"I assured them that the county does not assess roads when we take them in," he said.
There was also one petition approved to remove a portion of Meadow Drive from the county road system. "There were several in attendance," Judge Kelley said of that hearing, "but no opposition to what we were doing."
The judge closed the discussion by saying that there were two roads pending which needed further research before they could be brought for a court vote.
The county road department should benefit from the court's vote to surplus Mack trucks (including one tractor and two tandems) as part of the KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties) lease program. The trucks will be auctioned off in Alabama with replacements rotating into the county fleet.
Due to the rising costs of vehicles, Magistrate Ranshaw asked if it would be more cost effective to hang on to the trucks for another year. District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk, who had made the motion, and Deputy Judge Dan Price both responded that the county has to participate in the auction annually as part of the KACo program's requirements.
Price noted that last year, the county auctioned off four tractors and made money to go toward the leasing program and other equipment.
"Our sales will go up too," Judge Kelley added, addressing Ranshaw's concern about rising prices.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs also explained that the county is only required to pay the interest for leasing the replacements. "We will probably make better money without having any more capital outlay," she said.
Magistrates also approved a motion to seek financing through KACo for the program.
In other business:
• Magistrates approved a bid from JPS Interoperability Solutions to replace telecommunications equipment that the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team uses to facilitate communication between agencies. The $25,970 purchase for the ACU 1000 system -- which can network radios of all types and frequency bands as well as Satellite, VoIP, and landline phones -- is pending insurance payment.
• Magistrates approved an $82,800 bid from Louisville-based Fire Department Service & Supply for SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus) equipment -- 12 units and 24 bottles of air -- for Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department.
• Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley praised 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross for the successful grand opening of the new 911/EOC Center at the Hal Rogers Fire Training campus. He encouraged anyone who didn't have a chance to attend Friday's event to make an appointment to check out the facility.
"We're proud of that center and it's going to make Pulaski County an even safer place," Judge Kelley said. "Our first responders are going to benefit from the new technology and the ability to expand as the need arises at the new location."
