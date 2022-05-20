Fiscal Court holds budget workshop ahead of Tuesday meeting

Pulaski County Fiscal Court spent some two hours Thursday afternoon in workshop ahead of next Tuesday's anticipated first reading of the 2022-23 county budget.
While the draft won't be finalized until its second reading, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs opened the meeting by announcing that the proposed budget includes a $1 per hour raise for most employees. The only department omitted was the Pulaski County Detention Center, with Isaacs explaining that Jailer Anthony McCollum had recently given his staff a $2 per hour raise in an effort to improve recruitment and retention.
Isaacs also reported that the county has had a "banner year" in terms of occupational tax revenue -- gaining about $3 million over the $9.75 million budgeted for this fiscal year with just over a month to go.
"I'm over the moon…," she said. "We bounced back a lot better than we were told to anticipate for, a lot better."
But with extra money comes the question of how to spend it, if at all. Should it go toward payroll to further help employee retention? Should it go toward needed infrastructure improvements and maintenance? Or somewhere else entirely?
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw has made no secret of his wish for more blacktop money, while District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk noted that -- particularly in the road department -- workers can earn more in the private sector (even if the benefits aren't as good). All court members also acknowledged the impact that inflation is having on costs across the board.
Based on state funding, the budget proposal includes $167,000 per district (a total of six, including an allocation for the judge-executive) -- not enough to pave two miles given the anticipated increase in cost of approximately 25 percent. Ranshaw suggested using $1.5 million of the unanticipated occupational tax revenue for blacktop.
"We have the extra money now," he said. "Let's use it while we got it for roads."
Though the court didn't come to an agreement on a figure, District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen said they could all agree that more blacktop is needed.
Complicating the matter is that the county has yet to receive the majority of funding it's expecting from FEMA to pay for damages sustained in the ice storms and flooding from February and March of 2021.
"We have some ice money but none for our February flooding," Deputy Judge Dan Price said, estimating that reimbursement for Clay Hill Road repairs are at least a year away.
