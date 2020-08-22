Harkening back to last spring when Pulaski County Fiscal Court dropped down to one livestreamed meeting per month, next Tuesday's regularly scheduled has been cancelled.
In a public notice released Wednesday, county officials attributed the cancellation of the August 25 meeting to "unforeseen circumstances."
The next Fiscal Court meeting will be September 8, the second Tuesday of the month in accordance with the county's regular schedule. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the meeting will be closed to the public.
Those wishing to watch live may do so beginning at 10 a.m. the morning of September 8 through the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.
In announcing the change, county officials apologized for any inconvenience. "We feel it's a necessity to help keep all Pulaski County citizens safe," the public notice stated.
