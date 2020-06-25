Though Pulaski County Fiscal Court typically meets twice a month, the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Kentucky in March caused county officials to suspend the second meetings and hold the meetings they did have exclusively through livestreaming.
The June 9 meeting was reopened to the public at 33 percent of the fiscal courtroom's capacity, while still being livestreamed as well. Because of the new fiscal year beginning July 1, county officials also discussed holding a second meeting.
"Because we have to approve bids and budget and all that, we have to have a second court meeting this month," County Treasurer Joan Isaacs advised magistrates during the June 9 meeting, "to cover everything."
Following the regular schedule, that meeting would have occurred this week, the fourth Tuesday of the month. However, as District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk pointed out, June 23 is the day state officials selected to reschedule the 2020 Primary Election -- also delayed due to COVID-19. Fiscal Court then voted to hold a special-called meeting next Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m.
Those unable to attend may view the meeting either live or at a later time via Pulaski County Government's Facebook page.
