The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt as county officials debated Tuesday whether to allow primitive camping at Pulaski County Park.
The discussion closed out the morning's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court when District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw reported that he'd received several calls from people wanting the park opened up to campers using tents.
The magistrate reported that he had researched and found two locations which currently allows primitive camping.
"It's getting late in the season now and I understand that," Magistrate Ranshaw said. "I just ask that you reconsider allowing primitive camping back down at Pulaski Park."
While RV sites are in operation, the park has not rented its primitive sites due to not having the manpower to sanitize shared facilities (bathrooms, showers, etc.) as recommended by the state as the pandemic continues.
"With RV camping, they're all self contained. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said. "…It's just two different things."
Judge Kelley recommended closing out the season as is and hoping to reopen fully next spring, although he did note that the magistrates could vote a different way. No magistrate made the motion, however.
"I'm just asking that you looking into it," Ranshaw said, even if the park limited capacity.
"It wasn't a knee-jerk thing," Kelley responded. "We looked at it very hard and researched our best options. I feel like we've made the best decision for the safety of our people. I think we've seen a good use of our park and hopefully we've not contributed to the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The judge added that he encourages people to utilize the park for getting outdoors with social distancing. However, he noted that camping with tents requires the use of park facilities.
"It's hard to overpopulate those facilities and keep them clean," he said. "It's just a difficult situation. My apologies to those who are avid campers and were unable to do that this year."
Magistrate Ranshaw also requested that Fiscal Court return to allowing a limited number of citizens inside the courtroom starting with the next meeting on October 13. With the exception of a few meetings, the county has been livestreaming meetings to comply with Open Meetings Law since the pandemic began in March.
"With schools opening up and restaurants, I don't see how we can't open up our court meetings to limited people who want to come in and attend the meetings," Ranshaw said.
Judge Kelley responded that he would have to consult with the governor's office, the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association and County Attorney Martin Hatfield before making a decision.
"[We want] to make sure we're not getting ourselves into any trouble there," Kelley said.
