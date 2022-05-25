Fiscal Court splits on budget votes

As expected, Pulaski County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of the 2022-23 county budget draft at Tuesday's regular meeting.
What was less expected was that the magistrates would split on votes moving the budget forward.
As a first reading, the court wasn't voting to approve the budget itself. However, magistrates did need to approve sending it to the Kentucky Department for Local Government for review and then advertising its second reading upon state approval.
Fiscal court split 4-1 on these votes, with District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw dissenting from his colleagues over how an apparent agreement between the administration and the county fire commission isn't reflected in the current budget draft.
The discussion actually began during last Thursday's budget workshop, at which time County Treasurer Joan Isaacs had explained that expenditures pertaining to the county's fleet had been moved from the Road Fund to the Fire Fund with the creation of a Fleet Maintenance Department headed up by Frank Hansford.
The County Fire Commission is funded primarily through an insurance premium tax that is projected to generate $3.95 million in the pending budget draft. The county's General Fund is allocated 27.27 percent of the tax revenues, reflected in the budget draft as $1 million.
With Ranshaw estimating the fleet expenses to be $800,000, during last week's workshop, he had requested that the General Fund's $1 million premium tax allocation be reduced to $200,000 to offset the fleet costs the Fire Commission would be taking on -- which he asserted to be the agreement between county officials and the fire chiefs.
The magistrate objected to the budget as presented Tuesday, because it didn't reflect the change.
"We're not living up to the agreement that was given to the Fire Commission to offset that money," Magistrate Ranshaw said, adding that the commission had just finished paying off a fire truck bond and could use the money to buy more. "…We need to make sure that they're equipped and taken care of for emergencies and be able to do their capital projects for their fire stations."
Isaacs responded that she has been doing budgets for many years to the best of her ability. Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price asked her about the excess monies left in the Fire Fund this budget cycle.
"I wouldn't expect it to be anything less than $2.5 million at this point," Isaacs responded.
"I do not believe that our firefighters should be messed with," Magistrate Ranshaw said, reiterating that the commission and the tax were set up to fund the local fire departments' needs. "…You're taking $800,000 out of the Fire Fund to pay for road maintenance."
Isaacs objected to Ranshaw's use of the word "you."
"This is not just me," she said. "I prepare the budget. This is your all's budget; this is the judge's budget."
Price added if any fire chief "in dire need" of money should approach the court now to request part of the excess. "It's there to help them," he said.
"I'll stand my ground on the Fire Fund," Magistrate Ranshaw responded. "Whatever you guys decide to do with it, that's up to you…"
With that, District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson -- standing in as pro tem for the absent Judge-Executive Steve Kelley -- asked for a motion on the budget's first reading. District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk made the motion with a second from District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
Strunk and Wheeldon were joined in the "yes" votes by Wilson and District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen. Magistrate Ranshaw voted against both the motions to forward the budget draft to DLG as well as advertising the second reading pending state approval.
Disagreements aside, the latest budget proposal stands at $42,879,858 -- increasing the county's bottom line by more than $10 million over the $32.75 million approved last June to start off the 2021-22 fiscal year. As with last year, it includes a $1 per hour raise for most county employees.
Barring changes between now and next month's second reading (and final vote), the draft budget currently allocates:
• $16,583,057 in the General Fund.
• $7,810,700 in the American Relief Act Fund. This a new fund for federal monies allocated to help local governments recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It accounts for the majority of the overall increase in the county budget.
• $5,415,028 in the Jail Fund.
• $5,403,573 in the Road Fund.
• $4,577,000 in the Fire Fund.
• $2,260,200 in the Emergency Dispatch (911) Fund.
• $400,300 in the LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) Fund.
• $350,000 in the Federal Grants Fund.
• $80,000 in the Permanent Storage Fund. This is a new fund which involves county clerk's funds that the state now requires to be dedicated toward permanent storage of records.
Regarding revenue, occupational tax revenues for the coming year have been projected at $10.75 million -- up $1 million over what was budgeted last year and a conservative estimate given that the county actually took in some $3 million more this year than what was budgeted, according to information presented at last week's budget workshop.
In somewhat related news, the court approved for review the 2022-23 Fiscal Year bids, which were opened prior to Tuesday's meeting. Price noted that the county hadn't received any bids for fuel, lubricants and tires -- all services that he called crucial to county operations. At his request, magistrates unanimously voted to rebid all three.
In other business, magistrates:
• also split 4-1 on the monthly bill list. Magistrate Ranshaw has been voting against the approval of bills recently in protest over the administration's failure to present magistrates with a budget for the construction of a new coroner's office on Enterprise Drive. On Tuesday, Ranshaw also pointed out that costs for the project were being covered out of a line item dedicated to courthouse renovations.
• approved a $2,500 sponsorship of the upcoming Juneteenth Jubilee celebration scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza and organized by the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. The funding will come from the county's LGEA fund.
• approved the appointment of Bruce Gover to the Western Pulaski Water District board of directors.
• approved a resolution supporting the Kentucky Wildlands' application for designation as a National Heritage Area.
• authorized Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum to advertise for bids to purchase two transport vehicles with funds expected to come from the jail's commissary account at no cost to taxpayers. McCollum also asked for permission to bid for a replacement of the facility's tilt skillet, to be purchased possibly through ARPA funds.
• approved fund transfers from the General Fund (quarterly disbursement of occupational tax revenues) to: Road Fund, $396,250; Jail Fund, $201,563; and 911 Fund, $390,875.
• heard the first reading of a budget amendment addressing unanticipated receipts in the amount of $3,626,290 to be applied toward the General Fund, Road Fund, Jail Fund, LGEA Fund, Fire Fund and 911 Fund. The court approved advertising the amendment pending state approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.