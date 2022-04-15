Fiscal Court splits on Pulaski Park expansion

The county's purchase of 70 acres to expand Pulaski County Park came into question during Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.
Though Judge-Executive Steve Kelley closed the sale on April 1, he asked the court to ratify the property purchase on the advisement of County Attorney Martin Hatfield, who didn't attend Tuesday's meeting due to a family issue.
"The purchase price was $125,000," Judge Kelley said, adding that after taxes and such the total came to $125,031. "Congratulations on your purchase but we just need to ratify the purchase; we need a motion and a second."
Those came respectively from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen, who represents the area, and District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk. The motion and second opened the matter up for discussion, which was begun by District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw.
"I was a little off-kilter when I read in the newspaper there was already a contract signed before we voted on this," he said, "and there was some stuff originally that was told to me that I come to find out wasn't up to par about there being trails already on the property…and it was a liability issue for both the property owner and the county.
"Come to find out, there was no trails already on there," Magistrate Ranshaw continued. "I was very disappointed in the information I received and the fact that we didn't get to vote on it before the contract was signed."
Judge Kelley disputed Ranshaw's assertion that there were no trails on the property and offered to take the magistrate out to the site to show him.
"We met in executive session," the judge continued. "You knew the purchase price that was given to us…I asked you all for permission to negotiate the property at that price and even put down an option to purchase the property at that price."
Magistrate Ranshaw reiterated that Judge Kelley asked for permission to negotiate and for the earnest money toward the price but not to actually purchase the property.
"Why would you give money to buy it, then not buy it?" Magistrate Strunk asked.
Judge Kelley further stated, "We negotiated, which means you bring it about in discussion; we closed it. The county attorney was there to prepare the deeds and he said everything's fine; we just need a ratification."
"First of all, we can't make decisions in that back room," Magistrate Ranshaw replied. "We have to make them out here on this floor."
"We did come out here and vote to give them earnest money to go on the contract," Strunk said. "…If I'm going to make a deposit on it, I'm going to be buying it."
"It's a down payment on a purchase, not a purchase," Ranshaw said.
Sitting in Hatfield's stead on Tuesday, Assistant County Attorney B.J. Hardy noted that there had been an option contract which laid out the terms of the purchase.
As the issue came to a vote, Ranshaw was the sole magistrate to vote against ratifying the purchase. Magistrate Turpen noted that at just over 70 acres -- 70.95 per information provided at the closing -- the cost was less than $2,000 per acre with Judge Kelley estimating it to be about $1,700.
"That's pretty unheard of in our area," Turpen said.
"You all made a wise decision," Deputy Judge Dan Price interjected. "I mean, we could actually sell the property and make the money."
Strunk added that he had heard that some in the area would have liked the option to buy the Simpson property themselves.
Judge Kelley said the family had approached county government rather than putting it up for sale because they wanted it used for public purposes. He added that the county has plans to expand the park's existing 18-mile trail system.
"With permission from a couple of property owners, we're going to be able to tie those trails into Haney's Appledale Farm, which is a big tourist destination," the judge said. "We think it's going to be a great idea to let our trails get over to that point…and eventually if everything goes as planned, we can maybe tie this trail system into the Mill Springs national museum for tourists to take in and eventually into downtown Nancy and maybe over to Zollicoffer [Park]."
Judge Kelley thanked the employees and volunteers who work to maintain the trail system, particularly Aaron Denney as leader of the Lake Cumberland Trail Foundation.
"He's out there 15 hours a week, volunteering work," Kelley said.
Ranshaw wasn't finished dissenting from his fellow magistrates. When it came time to approve the county's bill list toward the end of Tuesday's meeting, he voted no as he's done since February in protest over the construction of a new coroner's office without the magistrates having been presented with a project budget.
Moving the coroner's office from its current location off the Ky. 914 bypass became necessary with the county's decision in the last year to renovate space at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center to accommodate a combined 911/EOC (Emergency Operations Center) department.
The county plans to sell the building the agencies shared once both their moves have been completed. The 911/EOC space was unveiled in February. Construction is underway for the new coroner's facility on Enterprise Drive beside the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad's south branch.
In discussing the new building Tuesday, Judge Kelley said the bid which had been received for the project was $396,000. "We had the contractors already approved to do that so we plan on saving money by doing it in-house," he said.
Magistrate Ranshaw asked for the judge's estimate on the building cost to which Kelley replied about 20 percent under the bid -- which equates to approximately $316,800.
"We're still looking at over $300,000," Ranshaw said. "I still think we could have either left them where they're at or there's a big room back there we could put them in."
The room the magistrate was referencing is one where Fiscal Court convenes for executive session, since the rescue squad's north building has refrigeration units that are currently used by the coroner.
"They don't want it there," Magistrate Strunk interjected at the mention of the rescue squad cooler.
Deputy Judge Dan Price opined that "it was a great thing Fiscal Court voted to do" given that the coroner's staff as well as citizens who's loved ones are handled through the office "deserve a space."
"We haven't voted on anything," Ranshaw pointed out. "Nothing was presented to us; that's the problem. The building's up. The roof's on and everything and nothing was presented to us.
"We're supposed to be a government body but everything's going around us," he added. "That's why I continue to vote no on it until I get some kind of numbers in writing of what's going on."
The bills were ultimately approved 4-1 on a motion from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson which was seconded by Magistrate Strunk.
