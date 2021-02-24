Fiscal Court talks property, storm response during brief meeting

A brief meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was capped by an executive session to discuss "a potential legal issue" with one of the county's properties.
At nearly 20 minutes, the closed discussion took up the majority of Tuesday's fiscal court meeting. While no action was taken after the court reconvened openly, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley stated after the meeting that discussion centered on inaccurate records from the 1990s "that we need to clean up."
Most of the open regular session was devoted to last week's winter weather.
In his welcoming remarks, Judge Kelley said he was glad to see the snow and ice melting away after last week's polar vortex events and expressed his hope that everyone emerged with only minor difficulties. "I know it was a very trying time for a lot of us," he said. "Thank you for all the help; people came together."
Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross presented the court with an update from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during the ice and snow storms. The center fielded a total of 607 calls -- half of which involved some type of transport.
"Between SRT and the rescue squad doing transports of food, people to warming centers, hospital and medical staff back and forth to work, dialysis patients and things of that nature; they pushed a little over 300 calls just on that alone," Ross said. "The rescue squad, SRT and fire departments were extremely busy in transporting and getting those critical medical needs met."
Ross also reported that the county road department answered 166 calls which fell outside of their planned clearing of roads. The director explained those calls included downed trees.
"We ran the EOC 24 hours [a day] from the beginning of the storm up through this past Sunday night," Ross said. "It was staffed upstairs with people taking phone calls.
"I'm super proud of everybody in the county," he continued, adding that the policies and training in place really helped county response. "…I really do think we would have been still trying to conquer the snowstorm now if we didn't have everybody working the way they did."
Also recognized were the volunteers who set up warming centers throughout the county. Ross reported they were well utilized given the massive power outages caused by the ice. He concluded by inviting county officials to an after-event review that will allow the various agencies to discuss how to help things go even smoother in the future.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked Ross about the state of emergency declarations issued by the county and state, and if there had been a federal declaration. Ross responded that the state has asked counties, utilities and other agencies to submit information about the man-hours and funds expended during the storms. The state will use that information to determine if Kentucky meets the guidelines for federal assistance regarding this weather event.
"We have everything from the road department, SRT, and rescue squad tracked," Ross said, adding that fire departments should also submit man-hours and expendables such as fuel.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs noted that the information needed (for example, equipment and rates) would be available on the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) website. She added that events like last week's storm usually don't result in the release of state funding if FEMA declines to help.
"They did a lot of work out there," Ranshaw said. "All of the fire departments were out there doing a lot of additional work."
Ross agreed that it was a group effort. "In my opinion, there were very few issues that we couldn't overcome very quickly."
"Having the EOC makes things a lot easier for us," Judge Kelley said, citing large snows that occurred his first two years in office prior to the center's establishment in late 2019. "It's been a blessing to have that going this year."
Kelley credited Deputy Judge Dan Price for pushing to start the center and thanked the court for approving it as well as Ross and his staff for their efforts.
"It's been a great thing for Pulaski County," Judge Kelley continued, "and we're certainly in discussions at the state level about how well we're doing with that."
In other business, fiscal court briefly discussed bids for a new camera system at Pulaski County Detention Center but could take no action as the sole bid received is still under review.
"I want my tech people to ensure that all the specs are there," Jailer Anthony McCollum advised Judge Kelley, asking that the matter be tabled until the next meeting.
Judge Kelley also asked for continued prayers for District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon, who has been unable to attend the last few meetings due to illness.
As has been the case for most of the winter, the courtroom was closed to the general public to help reduce the risk of coronavirus spread. Tuesday's meeting was livestreamed via the county's Facebook page.
