Mill Springs Battlefield was the highlight of a routine Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting, which couldn't be streamed via Facebook due to technical difficulties Tuesday morning.
The National Park Service announced the appointment of Dawn Davis as the battlefield's permanent superintendent last May. She began her duties in June and attended her first fiscal court meeting this week -- introduced by Bill Neikirk, past president of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association.
Neikirk noted that since Mill Springs was officially unveiled as part of the national park system last October, the license plates for visiting vehicles had drastically changed.
"They're not from Pulaski County," he said. "It's a constant stream of people. I was shocked to see Alaska out there the other day."
Davis is a 31-year veteran of the National Park Service, mostly involving interpretation and public affairs -- having previously served in South Carolina at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie national historical parks as well as Charles Pinckney National Historic Site and Reconstruction Era National Historical Park; in North Carolina at Moores Creek National Battlefield; and in Kentucky at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park and Camp Nelson National Monument.
"Firing on Fort Sumter started the Civil War," Neikirk noted. "From my standpoint, that means I've got a lady who's spent her whole 31-year career in the Civil War. That's a big deal to me because we could have gotten somebody that knows nothing about the Civil War.…We couldn't have gotten a better person and we're tickled to have her."
In 2012, Davis received the National Park Service Southeast Region's Employee of the Year award for her meritorious efforts with the Civil War sesquicentennial. A native of South Carolina, Davis was able to travel extensively throughout this country and England in accordance with her father's Air Force assignments.
Neikirk added that Davis' husband Mark is also a 30-year veteran of the National Park Service who just retired from the Charleston area. "I'm getting two for the price of one," he joked. "…The park service has been really great to us the last couple of years, taking things in and helping us out there with just temporary people."
Davis added that staffing is a priority at Mill Springs. She is currently being assisted by two men who used to work for MSBA, whom she hopes to hire permanently through the park service. There will also soon be an opening for a Community Volunteer Ambassador position expected to begin in February.
"I'm thrilled to finally be here," Davis said, thanking county officials for donating an acre at Zollicoffer Park to NPS. "I do come from a Civil War background. It thrills me to no end, and humbles me too, to see what the [Mill Springs] Association has done since 1992 to take care of the battlefield. I will do everything I can to continue protecting it as well as to do some more outreach and interpretation as we move forward."
Davis said Mill Springs has been awarded a National Park Foundation grant to bring schoolchildren to the site.
"Education, outreach as you can tell, is something that's really near and dear to my heart," she continued. "We've got to reach the youth as we move forward so they'll take care of the park."
In closing, the superintendent noted the park is currently open five days a week with plans to eventually expand that to seven days.
Given it was 1992 when the MSBA formed to preserve the battlefield, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that the process has gone through four county administrations.
"We're honored to be a small part of handing the torch off," Judge Kelley said on behalf of current court members. "It started way back before any of us were actually on this Court. To be part of that and to see it finished is a humbling experience for us.…You're already seeing tourism traffic, and it's only going to get better. We're excited to see what this does out there in that community and for this county."
In other business:
• T.J. Adkins, Pulaski County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, presented the compensating tax rates as suggested by the state and approved by the extension board: 1.6 cents per $100 real property value; 1.98 personal property; and 1.2 motor vehicle. Last year's rates were 1.548 cents per $100 real property value; 1.8808 tangible property; and 1.2 motor vehicle. The compensating rates allow the extension service to maintain current levels of operating revenue. Fiscal Court is not required to vote on rates as presented by special districts like the Extension Service.
• Fiscal Court approved the appointments of Susi Lawson and Bryce Todd to the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension board of directors.
• Though no vote is needed yet, Judge Kelley announced the county plans to refinance two bonds which funded the senior center and ambulances -- allowing the county to save approximately $130,000 each over the remaining bond terms.
• Fiscal Court accepted Boone Dock Road (District 5) into the county road inventory under special circumstances. While the gravel road doesn't currently meet the standards established by the county administration code, acceptance into the county inventory is necessary for the U.S. Forest Service to apply for a grant which will cover the cost of paving for the county.
• Magistrates volunteered for committees to examine the following roads (or road portions) for either acceptance or removal from the county inventory: May Vanhoosier Road and Bluegrass Meadows in District 1, Maxwell Lane in District 3, Delbert Bullock Road and Herrin Lane in District 4, and Meadow Drive in District 5. Public comment hearings will be scheduled after the committees meet.
• Fiscal Court approved the transfer of Aaron Fisher from part time with Animal Control to full time operator for the county road department. New hires include CDL drivers Isaac Masten and Andy Richmond as well as Junior Wilson in a floater/flex position.
• Fiscal Court renewed its contract with Johnson Controls for fire alarm inspection services.
• Approved at the September 14 meeting, Halloween hours have been set for 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.
The next regular meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court is planned for October 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.