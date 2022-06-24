Fish & Wildlife investigating jet ski accident on Lake Cumberland

A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer is being credited with helping to save a man involved in a jet ski accident that the officer came up as he was patrolling Lake Cumberland last weekend.
According to information provided by Kevin Kelly, Chief Communications Officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the accident occurred around 5 p.m. in the Pitman Creek area of the lake.
According to initial reports, Conservation Officer Jason Estes was patrolling Pitman Creek when he noticed an unmanned personal watercraft floating in the middle of the channel and two people nearby in the water. The passenger on the personal watercraft had hit his face on the back of the operator's head while the vessel was underway, causing him to fall into the water, according to initial reports.
The man was wearing a life jacket but was unconscious when a witness and Estes reached him and the operator of the personal watercraft. The man was moved onto Estes' patrol boat, where he regained consciousness and started breathing on his own.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel were at the Waitsboro Recreation Area when the officer's boat arrived, and the man was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. He was later flown to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington and is back home.
No further details were available, Kelly stated, as Ofc. Estes is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident.
