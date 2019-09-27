The oldest church in Pulaski County is observing Celebration Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 29 to denote its 220th anniversary.
Flat Lick Baptist Church, located in the Valley Oak community about 10 miles east of Somerset, was constituted on the fourth Saturday in January, 1799. It was the first church of any denomination established in Pulaski County.
Judy Burdine, Celebration Sunday coordinator, said 25 members of the church who have served 50 years or longer will be honored during the Celebration Sunday service. Willene Latham, the oldest member, was baptized and joined the church in 1941.
According to Dr. Murrell P. Stewart, who with the church's History Committee, compiled a history of the church at its 200th anniversary, Flat Lick Baptist Church was constituted with 14 members -- eight males and six females. One of its charter members, Thomas Hansford, was the first pastor of Sinking Creek Church (now First Baptist Church of Somerset). First Baptist Church was organized June 8, 1799 and recognizes Flat Lick as its mother church.
History of Flat Lick Baptist Church says some of the immigrants to Pulaski County settled in a beautiful section of rich farmland in the eastern part of the county they called Flat Lick. Soon, Flat Lick Church was established.
It is thought the first Flat Lick churchhouse was a log building a short distance from the present site. Some believe it was located northeast of the present church, overlooking Buck Creek on Richard Sewell's farm.
Among organizers of Flat Lick Church were Thomas Hansford, John James, Charles Westerman, Elijah Barnes and James Fears.
Flat Lick Church joined the Tate's Creek Association the year the church was constituted. Some of the early members of the church had lived in Lincoln County before coming to Pulaski County.
James Fears was the first pastor of Flat Lick Baptist Church. Gerald Ashley, current pastor, has been leading the church since 1998.
