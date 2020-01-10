Cases of the flu are spiking statewide, requiring medical facilities to implement precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to patients who are already vulnerable.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is no exception. On Wednesday, LCRH issued a warning on social media that there would be visitor restrictions: Visitation limited to immediate family only, no visitors with flu-like symptoms, no visitors under the age of 12, and visitors who must be with a patient must report any flu symptoms immediately.
Flu symptoms include coughing, difficulty breathing/wheezing, fever, persistent pain or body aches, dizziness and weakness.
Dr. David Thomas, chief of infectious disease at LCRH, further explained the reason for the restrictions.
"For the safety of our patients, their families, and all of our staff, we elected to make temporary changes to our visitor policy due to the increase in flu cases presented at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. We saw a dramatic spike in flu activity in the region over the holidays, with an almost 50% spike in flu cases during just the last two weeks.
"Visitors, especially children, may not know that they have the flu or may not be showing flu symptoms and therefore can easily pass flu on to others. Influenza is highly contagious even when people are exposed for brief periods of time. Patients in the hospital are already in a fragile state and their condition could quickly worsen if exposed to influenza or other viruses that are currently circulating in the community," Thomas said.
He asked that all visitors stop at one of the kiosks located near the entrances of the hospital to receive hand sanitizer and optional masks.
"We ask that every visitor perform hand-hygiene before and after entering patient rooms and suggest wearing masks while visiting," he said.
Having just returned this week from the holiday break, local schools have so far been spared widespread absences. Both Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse and Somerset Independent Supt. Kyle Lively reported the flu has not yet been an issue.
"We have some reported sickness throughout the district but nothing extreme at this time," Lively added.
Pulaski County Schools could not be reached before publication deadline.
While Pulaski has not so far been hit as hard as other portions of the state, the entirety of Kentucky is seeing a spike in the number of confirmed cases. Even within the Lake Cumberland area, LCRH is not the only hospital that has implemented restrictions, according to Amanda England, senior regional Epidemiologist for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
Every county within the district - including Pulaski - has had confirmed cases of the flu, she said.
England offered several options for people who want to protect themselves from the flu, with the main precaution being to get the flu vaccination.
Vaccinations are still available from health care providers and pharmacies, she said.
Another simple practice it to wash your hands, she said.
"It seems simple, but hand-washing is critical in preventing the spread of flu and viruses," she said.
She also asked for those who are already sick to stay at home.
Educating employees about staying home if they have symptoms is one of the best way for businesses to protect themselves.
Some people, such as adults and children who are undergoing cancer treatments, cannot receive a flu vaccine, England said, and may be out in the general public. When someone with the flu goes out, they could be exposing vulnerable people who cannot fend off the virus, she explained.
England also said work environments can prevent the spread of disease by having hand sanitizer or wipes on hand.
Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
