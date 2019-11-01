Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he'll eat for a lifetime. Teach people to fish on Lake Cumberland -- everyone in Pulaski County eats.
One of the largest outdoor sporting events in the lake's history is arriving this weekend with the Costa FLW Series Championship, an international event featuring more than 400 of the best professionals and co-anglers from around the world casting for a prize money and fishing glory.
On the pro side, the prize money reaches up to $1000,000, including the keys to a new Ranger Z518L boat with a 200-horsepower outboard motor, and $35,000 on the co-angler side, including a new Ranger Z175 with a 115-horsepower outboard.
The tournament goes through Saturday, November 2, having started on Thursday in Burnside.The no-entry fee bass-fishing championship is hosted by the Somerset Tourist & Convention Commission and the Burnside Tourism Commission.
"This is a really big event for Burnside and Somerset," said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. "Lake Cumberland needs to be one of the main players in the country as a fishery. To host a championship of an international level is a tremendous step for our community."
Crabtree said that the short-term economic impact means "great" new for local hotels, with many people coming into town -- 650 people were at the registration dinner. Long-term, however, "it's building a strong tradition for Lake Cumberland."
The Costa FLW Series consists of five U.S. divisions - Central, Northern, Southeastern, Southwestern and Western - along with an International division that features anglers from Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe. The Lake Cumberland event features the top 40 professionals and top 40 co-anglers from each of the five U.S. FLW Series divisions, plus two pros and two co-anglers from each international country.
"This is a really good time to be fishing on Lake Cumberland - most of the lake is fishing really well, and I expect that we will see all three species of bass - largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass - come into play," said FLW pro Ryan Davidson of Branchland, WV, who has one previous top-10 finish on Lake Cumberland in FLW competition. "The bass are moving into their typical fall patterns. The shad get back in the creeks, and the fish are migrating with the bait. Guys are going to be able to fish their strengths and catch them a lot of different ways."
Davidson said that he expects "plopper-style baits" - like a River2Sea Whopper Plopper or a Berkley Choppo - to be heavily in play for tournament anglers, along with buzzbaits and other moving baits as anglers look to cover a lot of water. He predicted that the winning angler would weigh in three days of mixed-species totaling 48 to 52 pounds.
"Normally on Cumberland, tournaments are won targeting the smallmouth,"said Davidson. "But, this time of year, I don't think a guy can win solely with them. We're going to need both species in our bag to be in contention for the win."
"We're going to see a lot of nice fish caught and it's going to be an extremely fun tournament to fish," he added.
Anglers will take off from the General Burnside Island State Park at 8 a.m. each morning. Each day's weigh-in will be held at the State Park beginning at 4 p.m. All takeoff and weigh-ins are free and open to the public.
FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
For complete details and updated information visitFLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Costa FLW Series on FLW's social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram andYouTube.
"The fishing industry is a $115 billion industry on an annual basis in the United States," said Crabtree. "We aren't ranked in the top 10 (of places to fish), but this is definitely a strong step towards the top 10."
