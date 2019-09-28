While Pulaski County officials sent out a CodeRED Friday to remind citizens of the burn ban which has been in effect since September 19, the Daniel Boone National Forest was announcing its own emergency order.
With worsening drought conditions, US Forest Service officials issued their own restrictions on the use of fire. Until further notice, campfires will only be permitted in existing metal or concrete fire rings and pedestal grills installed by the Forest Service at developed recreation sites such as Alpine Picnic Area and Little Lick Campground in Pulaski County.
Open flame or open-flame devices -- even candles -- are prohibited in the general forest and non-developed recreation sites. Portable lanterns and stoves with a shutoff valve that use pressurized gas or liquid fuel are permitted outside of developed recreation areas, but Forest Service officials urge caution.
"We're experiencing above normal temperatures with below normal precipitation, and the extended weather forecast doesn't appear to bring any change over the next couple of weeks," Forest Management Officer E.J. Bunzendahl stated. "Over the past several weeks, eastern Kentucky has received little rainfall, and no significant rainfall is predicted anytime soon. The forest ground fuels are extremely dry, approaching record lows for moisture."
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of eastern Kentucky have now reached severe drought conditions.
Anyone in violation of the U.S. Forest Supervisor's Order will be fined and may be required to appear in federal court. In addition to fines, any individual or group responsible for causing a wildfire may be held liable for fire suppression costs.
Forest Service regulations require that nay campfire be attended at all times, even those in developed recreation areas with fire rings.
For a list of recreation areas where campfires are permitted in metal fire rings or pedestal grills, visitors can call the ranger district office where they intend to visit. District office phone numbers can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.
