Former deputy jailer dismissed from federal civil suit over September 2017 arrest

One of the defendants named in a federal civil lawsuit over the arrest and incarceration of a Somerset man nearly three years ago has been dismissed from the case.
Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier granted a joint motion filed by attorneys representing plaintiff Jason Sears and defendants Pulaski County as well as CorHealth Solutions LLC asking that former deputy jailer Lila Coffman be dismissed from further litigation.
The case, filed in September 2018, stems from an incident that began with September 10, 2017, arrest of Jason Edward Sears by Somerset Police.
Sears was charged in Pulaski District Court with Menacing, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Notify an Owner of an Unattended Vehicle of Damage.
Ultimately, Sears pleaded guilty to Failure to Produce Insurance Cards and Failure to Produce License, while the other charges were dismissed.
The incident began when the vehicle Sears was driving struck another vehicle in the parking lot of the north McDonalds.
According to SPD, Sears acted in an aggressive manner during the arrest. Officers and witnesses stated that Sears's behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of alcohol.
Sears contends in his complaint that he was undergoing medical emergencies - partial complex seizure activity - which was the cause of his seemingly belligerent actions toward law enforcement.
Sears filed the federal suit seeking damages for "unnecessary mental and physical pain and suffering."
SPD and three individual officers were initially included as defendants in the lawsuit but settled their part of the suit last November by paying $8,000 to Plaintiff Sears. None of the SPD officers nor SPD admitted wrongdoing.
After his arrest, Sears was brought to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he states he experienced at least two seizure episodes. During both of those episodes, he alleges he was injured or had unnecessary force used against him when staff should have recognized his medical issue.
Coffman was involved in the second incident, which occurred around 11 p.m. on September 10, 2017, when she and two other jail employees forced Sears to the floor of his cell and restrained him, according to the complaint.
"Sears and Coffman have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve any and all claims Sears has against Coffman," the attorneys wrote in the joint motion to dismiss Coffman. "Sears has executed a settlement agreement and Coffman has provided the settlement funds to Sears to complete the settlement."
The remaining defendants named in the suit are Pulaski County government; PCDC employees Sergeant Raymond Bates II, Deputy James E. Pitman II, Deputy Christopher Keeney, Sgt. James E. Pitman, (former) Major Ron Swartz and (former) Jailer David Moss; CorHealth Solutions LLC and Amy Parsons.
They have a motion currently pending for summary judgment against Sears on the grounds that the plaintiff could not say which - if either - of the incidents at PCDC resulted in the specific injuries he received - or if the visible bruising was received during his arrest before he entered the jail.
The defendants also argue there is no evidence that PCDC staff knew Sears had a seizure disorder and, therefore, could not have deliberately denied him medical care.
In a second order filed Friday, Judge Wier canceled a May 18 pretrial conference as well as a June 8 trial date -- saying he would rescheduled those dates and any additional deadlines, if necessary, after the summary judgment ruling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.