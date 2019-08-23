Former mayor endorses Andy Beshear for governor

Somerset's former mayor Eddie Girdler this week endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear in a video released on social media and Beshear's own website - a move that might be considered a surprise since Girdler calls himself "a lifetime Republican" in that video.
"Today I'm proud to announce my support for Andy Beshear for governor of the state of Kentucky," Girdler says in the video. "Andy believes in the same things that I do. He believes that we should treat people with respect and dignity in our educational system, we should uphold our teachers and we should promote good-paying jobs throughout our commonwealth."
Girdler is a three-term mayor for Somerset, a position that is nonpartisan (despite Beshear's website labeling him a "Republican Mayor.")
Girdler has stated several times over the years that he supports teachers and has mentioned that he has a daughter who is an educator.
Girdler threw his support towards Beshear over Republican candidate and incumbent Matt Bevin. On Tuesday, Bevin made headlines by going on a radio show and saying that teachers didn't show up during the special session held during summer break to protest a pension reform bill after having used "sick days" while school was in session to travel to Frankfort to protest.
"The same bill came forward again this summer when nobody was in school, and nobody showed up. When it's vacation time, people are a little less worked up it seems."
