A former Somerset High School athletic standout has died in a vehicle accident.
Brynlee Bigelow, 21, died as a result of a crash on I-64 in Woodford County, according to television news reports out of Lexington.
The victim was identified as Bigelow by the Woodford County coroner. WKYT reported that Bigelow lost control of her car and it rolled multiple times, according to officials. It also reported that the coroner's office said she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
Former Somerset High School athlete Brynlee Bigelow was best known in sports for her aggressiveness and fearless attitude.
Bigelow, who was a standout in basketball, soccer and softball, was named the 2015 Commonwealth Journal Female Athlete of the Year.
Bigelow was selected to the Commonwealth Journal All-County team in all three sports during the 2015 calendar year. And in both the All-County soccer and softball balloting, Bigelow was just barely edged out for the ‘Player of the Year’ award.
On the soccer field, Bigelow collected 195 saves as the Lady Jumpers’ goal keeper and recorded five shutouts. Bigelow was selected to both the All-Tournament teams at both the district and region levels.
On the basketball court, Bigelow averaged 12.2 points per game and averaged 6.1 rebounds per game her senior year.
But it was on the softball field where Bigelow gained most of her statewide recognition. During her senior season, Bigelow led the county with a .407 batting average. She was a fearless catcher who protected home plate for the Lady Jumpers.
But it was her uncanny ability to get on base and score runs that caught the eye of the University of Kentucky softball team, where she received a Division I athletic scholarship in 2016.
The Commonwealth Journal will update this story.
