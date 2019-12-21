Former Somerset doctor pleads guilty to improper money transactions

Former Somerset pain clinic doctor Ezekiel Akande pleaded guilty Friday to one count of Engaging in Monetary Transactions in Criminally Derived Property in U.S. District Court. If accepted by the court, the plea deal would allow Akande to apply the time he spent in custody during state case proceedings, giving him credit for time served and allowing him to walk away a free man.
As part of the plea agreement, the U.S. would agree to dismiss seven other charges against Akande, including three other counts of engaging in criminally-derived monetary transactions, one count each of unlawful distribution of a schedule II and a schedule III drug, and one count of health care fraud.
The federal case was linked heavily with a state case in which Akande was originally found guilty in a Pulaski Circuit Court jury trial, but which was ultimately overturned by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
During the state trial, Akande spent a total of 671 days in custody. The plea agreement states that Akande's federal sentence will be that same amount of time.
In the agreement, Akande admits that he used funds which came from Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements that had been improperly billed for, called "upcoding violations."
Upcoding happens when a patient is billed for a higher amount than what is authorized for the service provided.
The U.S. also stated that some of the money came from fraudulent billing, such as charging for drug screenings or other procedures that had been previously covered under a different charge, in other words, double billing for a single procedure.
The amount of the fraudulent billings was $438,564.74.
Once Akande had received the funds, he transferred them from the account of the Somerset Regional Pain Center which he ran through to other accounts before closing the final account and requesting a cashier's check made in that amount.
When Akande's assets were seized in the April 7, 2016 search conducted by the Kentucky Attorney General's office, the cashier's check was one of the items seized.
In August of that year, Akande signed a Declaration of Loss of Lost, Destroyed or Stolen Cashier's Check, swearing that the loss was not the result of a lawful seizure of the check. He then deposited the replacement check and purchased a $500,000 certificate of deposit with the funds.
As part of the plea agreement, Akande will be under supervised release for no more than three years, and the seized money will be used to pay restitution to Medicaid and/or Medicare.
During the state case, Akande was originally found guilty of Theft by Unlawful Taking ($10,000 or more) and Kentucky Medical Assistance Program Fraud ($300 or more).
The Court of Appeals overturned the decision, saying that "no reasonable jury could convict him of Medicaid fraud" because it was not proven that Akande intended to defraud the government.
It was the argument of the defense that medical software glitches caused incorrect codes to be entered by his billing company.
The appellate court said the State had not introduced proof that Akande reviewed the bills, nor did he have the duty to review those bills.
Akande's sentencing is scheduled for April 29, 2020.
