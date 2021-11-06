Much has been made in the national news of the rising cost of housing and/or a shortage of properties on the market amid the pandemic.
The issue has only exacerbated a need that was already growing before COVID-19 in many communities -- that for transitional housing.
There are a number of reasons that an individual may need transitional housing -- whether it be men and women coming out of incarceration or rehab, youth aging out of foster care, or veterans needing assistance. With the need here in Pulaski County, a group of community-minded individuals have planned a public forum to gauge public interest in establishing a transitional housing community.
The proposed Connect Community Village (CCV) is being spearheaded by Virginia Dial, founder of an outreach ministry known as Heartscry. Through her mission work as well as other volunteerism through organizations such as United Way, Dial said she began to see the need for transitional housing.
"It's been something that I've been looking into, meeting with people about for about four years now," Dial said. "It just seems like the right time to see what kind of interest the community -- our officials and our business people, and the general public -- thought about the idea, and if there's any support out there for it."
Speakers at the forum include Marsha Mitchum and Carlen "Doc" Pippin of Awake Ministries, which has established a similar village for veterans in Shelbyville, Ky.; veteran caseworker William Thomason of Congressman Hal Rogers' office; Mikkle Hampton and John Alexander of Lake Cumberland Recovery; SKYHope Director Melissa Estep; and a representative from Somerset Sober Living.
Dial is interested in following the "tiny home" model from the Shelbyville veterans village as well as Mobile Loaves & Fishes, another outreach that has built a community in Austin, Texas, that is geared toward homeless individuals.
"They're quite nice…," Dial said. "I was just amazed at how they built those for the space-saving of it all."
Another benefit that Dial sees is that agencies and outreach organizations could bring their resources into the community without residents having to travel throughout the county.
"[Help] is out there but you'd be surprised how many people don't know what's out there," she said. "We have so many that are slipping through society's holes that we can't take care of them all. I just think that the Connect Community Village would be a place that could meet major needs."
Though there are no set plans at present, Dial envisions obtaining at least 20 acres on which to build tiny houses of approximately 340-360 square feet each. A Board of Directors and appointed Administrative Director would oversee CCV's operations of the community and establish an application process for individuals who wish to stay in the community. Residents could stay for one year, with extensions to be determined on an individual basis.
"What the transitional community will do is be an extension of all these other programs for those who need that extension," Dial continued, adding that she would like to see multiple communities launched over time -- each geared toward a specific group such as post-incarceration or foster care. "It's a big undertaking but I believe it's the answer…so that a lot of these people don't have to go back to their old life and continue to struggle against that while trying to re-establish themselves into a better life."
But CCV's development will really depend on the forum's outcome.
"Without the backing of the community, it will be an uphill struggle," Dial said. "It really needs to be a community effort."
The public is welcome to attend the forum on Tuesday, November 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at High Street Baptist Church, 102 Bourne Avenue in Somerset.
