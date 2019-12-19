Four Somerset individuals were arrested Wednesday morning on drug-related charges in a single apartment, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Ginelle Locke, 33, of Planters Way; Gerald Davis Wilson, 50, of Jasper Drive; Jacob Kyle Jones, 24, of Hacker Road; and Haley L. Denham, 28, of Lisa Way were all taken into custody at approximately 3:45 a.m. and face criminal charges.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in attempting to locate Locke, who was being sought on a parole violation warrant. Information gained in an investigation led law enforcement to an apartment at 100 Lisa Way in Somerset.
Officers encountered Locke at the residence, where she abruptly shut the door, according to the sheriff's office, which said that after forced entry into the residence, officers found Locke and three other individuals within the apartment.
A search warrant was obtained after officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana and observed illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to the sheriff's office. The search of the residence produced a large bag of methamphetamine (approximately 80 grams), digital scales, six Oxycodone tablets, and baggies, according to the sheriff's report.
A search of one occupant of the apartment, Gerald Davis Wilson, age 50 of Jasper Drive, Somerset, Kentucky netted a concealed handgun on his person as well as a single 30 mg. Oxycodone tablet and baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Locke was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine), first offense, and possession of marijuana.
Wilson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense (enhancement), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense (enhancement).
Jones was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams methamphetamine), first offense.
Denham was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, (methamphetamine), first offense.
The investigation is continuing by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
