Four Pulaski dance teams merge for Don Franklin Bowl entertainment

In between games of tonight's Don Franklin Bowl, something that has never happened before will take place: Girls from four local schools will take the field, joining together for a four-minute dance routine.
Those four schools are Pulaski County High School, Southwestern High School, Northern Middle School and Southern Middle School. The common denominator for those four teams is that they are all coached by Amber Bryant.
And Bryant said that even with all four schools represented, great measures have been taken to present them as a single team, rather than four separate squads.
Don Franklin sponsored the team so that all 76 girls could have the same shirts, giving them a uniform.
"I don't want people to be able to tell the differences in the schools. We just want them to enjoy all 76 girls dancing together," Bryant said.
The shirts even have a special slogan on the back: #allforone.
Merging four teams turned out to be a tremendous success, Bryant said. "I merged these kids together not knowing what the outcome would be. I've been blessed," she said. They not only work well together, but have making friends across school lines.
"It's neat to see the bonds these kids have been making from opposite sides of the county," she said.
The dance itself will feature various styles. "You're going to see a little pom, some hip-hop, some country and western. It's a mix of all genres," Bryant said.
It will also include tumbling and air tricks.
Bryant thanked the principals from all four schools: NMS's Shelly Hargis, SMS's Brett McQueary, SWHS's Danita Ellis and PCHS's Rodney McAninch.
She also strongly thanked the athletic directors for PCHS and SWHS: Brian Miller and Alex Eaton.
The girls will be performing in between the two bowl games. PCHS's football team will face off against Lexington Catholic High School starting at 6 p.m., while SWHS's team meets Belfry High School in the second game.
