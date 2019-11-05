Fourth-Annual Masquerade Ball waltzes into town this Saturday

Halloween is over, kids -- now it's time for the adults to put on the masks.
The fourth-annual Masquerade Ball, held by the Shine House, will take place this Saturday, November 9, at the event space at 206 East Mt. Vernon Street.
"Its a really special crowd, because there are no longer any egos," said the Shine House's executive director Tara Helser-Sellers, noting that when the masks go on, the egos go away. "Everybody has fun with everybody.
"A lot of people don't recognize you until they're right up on you," she added. "It's just the whole mysterious feel."
It's not just mystery that's in the air -- it's glamour and style. People get dressed up, mingle, enjoy unique entertainment and munch on upscale hors d'oeuvres. And it's all for a good cause -- helping the Shine House succeed in its mission as a non-profit arts organization which provides various types of classes and artistic opportunities for people in the community.
"This year, we have served almost 6,000 people through the Shine House, and about 5,000 of those we've served are (provided services for) free," said Helser-Sellers (the Shine House does have paid memberships). "We have to raise money to replenish our supplies and we do that through the ball. We have some families on scholarship as well."
The only requirement is wearing a mask of some kind, like at traditional masquerade parties. While dress is upscale, Helser-Sellers noted that some people have wanted to wear something less formal than a gown, so "business casual" is considered appropriate attire if you don't want to go all-the-way fancy.
"This year, the decorations and art installations all center around (the theme of) 'Enchanted Forest,'" said Helser-Sellers. Indeed, the art is one of the most exciting parts of the ball each year. Eye-catching pieces are found upstairs and down in the modern event space, lending a feel of a big city art event to the small town Kentucky community.
Local musicians Todd Clayton and Cody Lee Meece are part of the musical entertainment for the evening, as well as Freddy & Francine, a duo out of Nashville but originally from Los Angeles -- "They're a really amazing couple, we're lucky to have them," said Helser-Sellers -- and headliner Bee Taylor, a familiar name to local audiences after performances at Master Musicians Festival and Jarfly Brewing Co. Additionally, local poet Emily Crockett will be performing spoken word at the event.
And after roaming circus talent came last year to amaze attendees with card tricks and juggling, this year there will be a contortionist from Down to Earth Aerials in North Carolina that's sure to leave partygoers breathless.
"We're super excited about that," said Helser-Sellers. "We introduced the interactive artists last year and it was a big hit. People really liked them traveling around the space and had an immediate connection with them."
Music and tricks are nice, but the food may be the star of the show. Local chef Gary Hunter joins Howard Bray of Bray's Diner to create the menu for this year's ball, and everything sounds delicious, running on the theme of a "gourmet countrified kitchen" -- bacon-wrapped steak bites, pulled pork puff pastries, firecracker chicken meatballs, garlic rosemary polenta stuffed mushrooms, spinach and cheese tart, and truffle macaroni and cheese. That's just a taste of what guests will get to enjoy as part of the Masquerade Ball.
A single ticket to the event is $80 and a couple gets in for $150. That gets you the food, entertainment, and an open bar with red and white wines, champagne, and bourbon. The ball begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.
Tickets are limited and going fast -- last year just under 150 attended and Helser-Sellers said they're "pretty close" to reaching that same number already and having a "full house." However tickets are still available and can be obtained through the Facebook event page ("4th Annual Masquerade Ball") or can contact the Shine House at 606-416-5380 and have their name put on the guest list, or stop by at 402 N. Main Street and purchase the tickets in person.
Sponsors include Alton Blakley Dealerships, Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Wandering Elm Photography, Eagle Realty and Development, Superfab Digital, United Cumberland Bank, Citizens National Bank, Parker Insurance Agency, Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals, and the City of Somerset.
The event is becoming a popular November tradition in Somerset, and helps introduce the Shine House and the services they offer to the community to people who might not otherwise know about it.
"We have a lady or a couple that come to the ball every year that we've offered it. They don't really participate in the Shine House throughout the year, but they do keep coming back to the ball," said Helser-Sellers. It's just such a special evening as far as feeling really fancy, eating fine food from servers walking around, having a glass of wine with great music. The community shows up and is lovely and participates in the fun of dressing up."
