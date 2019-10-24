Frankfort man pleads guilty to RV burglary

A Franklin County man is facing a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to a November 2018 burglary.
Jeffery Allen Breeze, 43, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court to one count of third-degree Burglary in connection to a November 2018 incident in Science Hill.
At the time, Science Hill Police Officer Greg Martin reported that he responded around 8 a.m. the morning of November 7 to assist the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on a theft-in-progress report at Keller Trailer Sales on Todd Road.
The local grand jury charged Breeze with third-degree Burglary and Theft By Unlawful Taking Under $500, but Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman agreed to dismiss the theft count in exchange for Breeze's guilty plea. During his allocution on Friday, Breeze told Circuit Judge David Tapp that he had assisted Penny Lineweaver (whose case has already been resolved) in breaking a lock on an RV on the Keller lot and later went inside the vehicle in order to get her to come back out.
Bridgeman is recommending a one-year sentence in the case. Pending a pre-sentence investigation (PSI), Judge Tapp scheduled final sentencing for November 15.
At press time, Breeze remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Lineweaver, 35, also of Frankfort, was sentenced last month to three years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree Criminal Mischief. She is currently lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
