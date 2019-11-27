Frankfort man sentenced in RV burglary

A Franklin County man was sentenced to one year in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a November 2018 burglary.
Jeffery Allen Breeze, 43, of Frankfort, appeared November 15 in Pulaski Circuit Court and was sentenced on one count of third-degree Burglary in connection to the incident last year in Science Hill.
At the time, Science Hill Police Officer Greg Martin reported that he responded around 8 a.m. the morning of November 7 to assist the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on a theft-in-progress report at Keller Trailer Sales on Todd Road.
The local grand jury charged Breeze with third-degree Burglary and Theft By Unlawful Taking Under $500, but Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman agreed to dismiss the theft count in exchange for Breeze's guilty plea.
At press time, Breeze remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
A co-defendant -- Penny Lineweaver, 35, also of Frankfort -- was sentenced in September to three years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree Criminal Mischief. She is currently lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.