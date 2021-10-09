Part of a new state law addressing school choice was struck down Friday by a Franklin Circuit judge.
Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled that Kentucky's constitution prohibits the part of House Bill 563 that would allow the state to grant tax credits to donors supporting private school tuition.
The law created a form of scholarship tax credits -- referred to by supporters as education opportunity accounts. Under the measure, private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits. The grants, managed by third-party groups, could be used for an array of educational expenses -- including private school tuition in several of the state's most populated counties.
Among the plaintiffs challenging HB 563 was the Council for Better Education, which successfully sued the commonwealth 30 years ago -- leading to the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act. The Attorney General's Office defended the law, arguing that tax credits don't amount to government spending, even if they decrease revenues.
During a hearing held last month, Judge Shepherd praised efforts to help children but expressed concerns that the provisions would "almost inevitably" create a "two-tiered" system of education. In Friday's ruling, he wrote, "The very fact that so many children need additional educational assistance, beyond what is presently funded and appropriated for the public schools, is an indication that we, as a state, may well be falling short of the constitutional mandate of 'an efficient system of common schools.'"
While a group called the Institute for Justice, which had intervened in support of the law, plans to appeal, the Kentucky Education Association applauded Friday's ruling.
"We simply can't afford to support two different education systems -- one private and one public -- on the taxpayers' dime, and the judge's ruling supports that concern," KEA President Eddie Campbell said in part. "HB 563 would have hurt students here in Kentucky because it undermines the hard work that has been done since to improve public education in the commonwealth since Rose. KEA is thankful that HB 563 has been ruled unconstitutional and will not be allowed to stand."
At the local level, reaction from district administrators was mixed. Though Somerset Independent Superintendent could not be reached for comment, Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said the issue wasn't really a concern for his district.
In August, the Pulaski County Board of Education voted to join in opposition to the law. While he noted that Friday's ruling only addressed part of HB 563, Supt. Patrick Richardson was pleased with Friday's outcome.
"I'm glad that the judge in the case ruled against the law," Richardson said. "I am opposed to anything that takes money away from public education. If parents want to choose private schools, they should use private funds to pay for it."
Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.