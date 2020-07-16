Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Friday

Through a partnership with other local agencies, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 drive-through this Friday, July 17.
LCDHD's partners include Pulaski County Schools, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Pulaski County Government.
Testing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in Pulaski County High School's lower parking lot, 511 University Drive (near the practice football and soccer fields). Four hundred (400) tests will be available to be performed on Friday and cars will be asked to enter from University Drive and will exit onto Hwy 39.
During a Tuesday night meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education, Superintendent Pat Richardson reported that he had been contacted by the health department the day prior "because of the recent outbreaks in our community."
"That's just another way we're trying to work with our community partners to try to help," he said.
Anyone interested in being tested simply needs to show up. No appointments are needed and there are no eligibility requirements to be met.
When an individual arrives to be tested, they will remain in their vehicle for the duration of the test. A verbal registration, as well as the COVID-19 test (nasal swab), will be administered through the window of the vehicle. No pre-registration is required.
Health department officials say that testing for COVID-19 can lead to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of those individuals to prevent spread of the disease.
Test results are expected within approximately 48-72 hours. Lake Cumberland District Health Department will follow up with a phone call to provide the individual their results, either or positive or negative.
For questions or more information, contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department at 606-678-4761.
