Friday deadline for Wayne County cost share applications

In the past few weeks, 271 applications were mailed to Wayne County farmers for the Agriculture Investment Program. If you did not receive one, there's still time to stop by the Wayne County Extension Office and request an application, but you must act immediately to avoid missing the 4:30 p.m. deadline on Friday.
A new requirement now for participation in the program is to have a Kentucky Agricultural Water Quality Plan on file in the office of the Conservation District. Locally, Lynn Slagle can walk you through the steps necessary to complete a plan for your farm. If you are unsure if you have one on file, check and see by calling 606-348-9383.
"The cost share program originated almost 20 years ago as part of the master settlement agreement for tobacco farmers," said Wayne County Extension Agent Glen Roberts. "Here in Wayne County, the 2020 allotment was around $125,000 to $140,000 and 60 to 65 people can be approved for the program."
Every county, according to Roberts, gets funds and the last day for submitting an application locally is December 4. He further stated, "We hope to notify applicants where they stand within ten days of the deadline. Applicants that meet the minimum score of 44 will either be approved or placed on a waiting list. If you are on the waiting list, don't despair - there is a decent chance that we will be able to approve that list in May or June of 2021, if we continue to be funded."
The ranking of your application depends on answers to questions in the "survey part" of the application. Extra points are available if you attend an orientation about the cost share program or if you attended last year's orientation. This week, Wayne County Extension Agent Glen Roberts is offering orientations as time permits. You may send your email address to groberts@uky.edu or call Roberts at 606-348-8453.
This year, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved over $2.2 million for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the Commonwealth. A couple of months ago Governor Andy Beshear said, "The projects that the KADB has approved will help keep our agriculture industry vibrant as we work to safeguard our economy from the destructive coronavirus pandemic and emerge as a better Kentucky." He continued, "This funding will support agriculture education, meat processing, farm water management and safety enhancements, among many other benefits."
The Soil and Water Conservation Commission approves the total amount of funding to be distributed. Since July 2018, the funding review has occurred every six months. The list of approved projects each year is larger than the appropriation because 20% to 35% of the previously approved projects cancel or overestimate the cost of the project and that money returns to the account.
