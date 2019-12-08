Friends and fellowship: Businessmen hosted annual community Christmas dinner Friday

For most, its as much as they can handle to cook Christmas dinner for their own families, but cousins Mike Whitaker and Bobby Whitaker lead their families each year to cook for friends, business partners, employees, acquaintances and whoever else turns up in their annual Christmas event.
This year, the two estimate that around 200 showed up to the dinner, held Friday at the Hal Rogers Training Center.
This is the fifth year they have held the joint dinner. It was born out of each helping the other to work on their respective business dinners, held one day apart.
Mike is the broker of Eagle Reality and Development, while Bobby owns Somerset Golf Cars.
They realized they were holding two dinners with many of the same people showing up for both, so they decided to combine forces.
Many who attend are business-related associations, but they don't limit it to just them. While invitations do go out, more people than that show up, and anyone who attends gets fed.
"It's just all about friends and fellowship," Mike explained.
He said he does it because, "It's a tradition. And it wears us out, but we look forward to it."
Bobby added, "We enjoy it. We enjoy seeing all the people at one time. I think that's a way of thanking your customers and meeting your friends."
Coordinating the cooking is a multi-day process among friends and family. Mike said, "We're together four or five hours Wednesday night, five or six hours Thursday night, and five or six hours Friday morning."
All to get dinner on the table at noon on Friday. They then get everyone served and back out to work, or wherever they need to get back to, by around 2 p.m.
The cousins worked on making 24 slabs of ribs along with chicken, flat iron stake, marinated shrimp and jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon.
Meanwhile, Bobby's wife and her friends provided the sides like deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw and beans.
It was a lot of food, Bobby admitted, but all that planning means in all they years they have held the dinner, they have never run out.
Although the food does disappear, Bobby said.
"We had three tables of desserts, and Pat, my wife, said, 'What are we going to do with all this?' There was none left!" Bobby laughs.
Any food left over doesn't go to waste. They donate the remaining food to the Bethany House and/or to the jail for the inmates, they said.
