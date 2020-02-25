From a household that has been hit hard by the flu bug

Last week, my daughter Carly tested positive for the Type B flu.
Last month, it was Type A flu that leveled our household.
It's just February, so maybe we can get through the entire alphabet.
But I should not jest because the flu is no joke.
I know our family is not the only one where its 2020 has been dominated by aches, pains, coughs, fever and sniffles — it's been bad this season. Really bad.
Before you ask, no we did not get flu shots. And shame on us. That's something we intend to correct.
Here's the question: How do these bugs become so rampant?
No. 1 — and I say this as I write this column with a stupid cough and a bit of a sore throat — people go to work sick.
Back in the day it was a sign of toughness, I guess. "No bug can keep me out of the office!"
Well, we've come to discover that an attitude like that is counter-productive. If you come to work with the flu — or a nasty cold — and infect everyone in your office, that's obviously a bad thing. They say that misery loves company — but if everyone at your workplace has the flu, not much is going to get accomplished.
Another problem with these pesky flu bugs is that you may be contagious before you know you're sick. That makes it really difficult to battle the spread of the flu.
Once symptoms do show up, you're contagious for another several days. The morale of the story is this: If you are showing symptoms, don't go to work. And if your child is sick, for goodness sakes, keep them home.
But if you keep your child home too much, we have discovered the powers that be at the schools get riled up.
I love my daughter's school. I really do. But it does get annoying when you receive truancy letters because your child, who has been sick a lot, has stayed home from school more than officials would like.
You're not supposed to send your child to school sick ... but you get called on the carpet if they miss too much. So which is it? Do you want them there if they have a cold, or the flu, so they can spread their germs to classmates? Or do you want them home where they can't infect others?
You can't have it both ways.
My wife and I have made the decision to keep our kiddo at home if she's sick. That's just the way it's going to be. And during a winter like this one, that may be a few more days than anyone would like to see.
Cough, cough. Pass the NyQuil.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
