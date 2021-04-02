As the rather contentious 2021 General Assembly wound down to a close Tuesday night, lawmakers approved last-minute spending measures for investments in education as well as other areas.
The commonwealth is expected to eventually receive about $2.4 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act -- the most recent pandemic aid package that didn't get a single Republican vote at the federal level. All told, however, Kentucky lawmakers -- led by Republican supermajorities in both houses -- were willing to commit more than $1.2 billion of state and federal funds for a number of projects which had been prioritized by both parties.
Among the approved allocations in the one-year budget bill was $140 million in state funds to support full-day kindergarten. The state currently pays for half-days, though most public school districts -- including all three local systems -- do offer full-day kindergarten programs which are supplemented with local taxpayer funds.
Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse is delighted to see more robust kindergarten funding. In 2018, the single-facility district in northern Pulaski started offering all-day kindergarten for the first time. It was one of the last in the state to hold out, primarily due to the lack of SEEK funding. Science Hill's solution was to fund the other half of the day themselves, and split a class with the first graders to alleviate the cost burden.
Now, such cost-cutting measures won't be necessary.
"Kindergarten has been something that superintendents and all administrators have been asking for for years, and we are definitely all for it," said Dyehouse. "... We are really happy at Science Hill about all-day kindergarten being funded."
By contrast, Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said full-day kindergarten has been offered as long as he has been with the district -- at least 27 years.
"It will be nice to be able to get the funding," Supt. Richardson said. "I've yet to fully calculate that impact but with the number of kindergartners we have, it should be significant to our district."
Richardson did express some concern about whether the funding had been offered simply to pass HB 563 -- a school choice bill that Gov. Beshear vetoed and Republican legislators brought back with an override. Richardson is among the educators who say the bill will take away from public education through tax credits.
"I just hope they haven't tried to do one good thing to outdo something bad, in my opinion," he said.
"Districts have been advocating for full-day kindergarten funding for the last 15-20 years," Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively said of the kindergarten measure. "We are thankful that our legislators are demonstrating their dedication to students and school districts by financially supporting this much needed service."
