9/11 funding bill passes over Paul's objection

Norman Salyers, 95, Somerset, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Hazel Branscum, 99, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Cumberland Nursing & Rehab. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
