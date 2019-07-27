9/11 funding bill passes over Rand Paul's objection

An extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund was approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, over the objections of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul but with the full support of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Paul had earlier blocked the bill from unanimous consent, requiring it to be place for separate consideration and vote. Paul, along with Utah Senator Mike Lee, were the two dissenting votes as the measure passed 97-2.
The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump on Monday.
The extension would continue the fund through 2090. Paul's objections were primarily due to providing funding to this project while the U.S. deficit and debt were still major budget concerns.
Both he and Lee introduced amendments to the bill, but both amendments were voted down.
On Wednesday, Paul responded on Twitter, saying "While I support our heroic first responders, I can't in good conscience vote for legislation which to my dismay remains unfunded. We have a nearly trillion dollar deficit and $22 trillion in debt. Spending is out of control.
"As I have done on countless issues, including disaster relief and wall funding, I will always take a stand against borrowing more money to pay for programs rather than setting priorities and cutting waste."
In contrast, McConnell's comments before the vote voiced that "the Senate's ironclad commitment to getting this done was never in doubt."
His comments on the floor addressed his feelings on following through on the "solemn commitments" that the fund had to aiding victims and those who responded in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
"Commitments to the firefighters, police officers, and all the first responders who rushed selflessly toward the World Trade Center just moments after the attacks began. To the first responders and workers who reported for duty days or even weeks later, putting their health at serious risk to help others. Commitments to those who responded to the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania as well. And, in the cases where injury or illness has already claimed the lives of these heroes, commitments to their surviving family.
"Congress can never repay these men, women, and families for their sacrifices. But we can do our small part to try and make our heroes whole. That's why the Senate has never failed to attend to the Fund before. We weren't about to do so now."
The extension should pay all past and future claims in full and cover victims for the rest of their lives.
The fund already has paid $5.6 billion in claims for 22,000 claimants. There are 17,000 claims currently pending.
